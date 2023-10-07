Holiday park millionaire Peter Gillis has been allowed by the judge to seize accounts and belongings from his ex-girlfriend Nicol Kremers for 104,000 euros. This was decided by the preliminary relief judge of the Northern Netherlands District Court. Gillis claims almost 1.7 million from Nicol because she would not adhere to the conditions of a settlement agreement that the former lovers signed, which states that she is not allowed to say anything about their relationship.

