Holiday park operator and TV personality Peter Gillis has rented out holiday homes for years. The internal booking system was also manipulated so that the black rental, for which Gillis was paid in cash, remained invisible. The Public Prosecution Service announced this on Tuesday at the Den Bosch court during the first hearing in the criminal case against Gillis, his daughter, ex-wife and nine companies.

With eight holiday parks, Gillis' Oostappen Group is one of the country's largest holiday park operators. Gillis, the main character of the SBS reality TV program Mass is Cash, is being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service in the criminal case 'Rabarber' for tax fraud. On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service announced during a preparatory hearing what exactly the fraud looked like.

From 2014 to May 2019, when the FIOD investigation service raided various holiday parks, chalets were allegedly rented to people within the Oostappen Group. 'rangers' mentioned: people who paid undeclared. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the rent that they paid in cash was not included in the cash book. Moreover, the rental was not visible in the reservation system, where it was recorded that the homes were unavailable due to maintenance.

Gillis is accused of having ordered the black rental. He is also said to have collected envelopes with money and destroyed documents proving the illegal rental.

The Public Prosecution Service did not mention an amount that the treasury lost due to the black rental. It only spoke of “a lot of turnover” that remained off the books. In addition to the illegal rental, Gillis is also accused of not keeping payroll records for his foreign employees.

Criminal record

Gillis' lawyer Mark Hendriks did not address the suspicions, but focused on the criminal investigation. According to tax lawyer Hendriks, Gillis had to obtain a criminal record “at all costs” from the RIEC Oost-Brabant – a partnership aimed at combating subversion of municipalities, the Tax Authorities and the Public Prosecution Service.

The criminal investigation against Gillis, the lawyer quoted from internal documents, had to be kept small with the aim of “reaching a conviction for the sake of a criminal record.” According to Hendriks, such an approach is contrary to various legal principles. The aim of the RIEC would have been to have Gillis' permits withdrawn.

In recent months, however, those permits have proven to be vulnerable even without a criminal record. For example, at the end of last year, the municipality of Asten withdrew the catering permit of the De Prinsenmeer holiday park and rejected the current application for the operating permit. NRC noted at the time that Gillis' permits are at risk in more municipalities because he no longer passes the integrity assessment of the National Bureau Bibob, which designated him as an alleged criminal entrepreneur. In such cases, municipalities can refuse permits because there is a serious risk that an entrepreneur will be used to launder money or commit other criminal offenses.

