Hatseflats. Peter Gillis' motto fits in seamlessly with the decision of the municipality of Asten last week about his holiday park Prinsenmeer. The Board immediately revoked the holiday park's catering permit and rejected the current application for an operating permit.

Vacationers were given two days to leave the park. A line was drawn through all bookings. “While other entrepreneurs adhere to laws and regulations, at Oostappen Group we see a long-standing pattern of systematically violating the same rules. This leads to legal inequality and we cannot accept that,” said Astense mayor Anke van Extel-van Katwijk. in a statement.

The country's most famous holiday park entrepreneur stood crestfallen – asking questions from NRC content left unanswered – a reporter from Powned to speak. “Suddenly no permit is granted. I find it very sad,” said Gillis – owner of eight holiday parks in the Netherlands and three in Belgium.

That 'suddenly' requires some nuance. The star of the SBS6 reality program Mass is Cash has been at loggerheads with municipalities for years, partly due to the illegal settlement of migrant workers at the holiday parks that it operates. Gillis has a history of ignoring cease and desist orders and other local enforcement tools. He also goes far in ventilating his dissatisfaction: a bystander filmed Gillis urinating against the town hall of Asten last year.

That municipality now seems to have found the panacea for Gillis' approach: adjusting the local municipal rules, making not only the catering industry, but also the holiday park itself subject to a permit requirement – and subject to a so-called Bibob investigation.

Trade and dealings investigated

“Such an investigation focuses on the question of whether there is a serious risk that an entrepreneur will use a license to launder money or commit other criminal offenses,” says assistant professor Benny van der Vorm of Utrecht University, who obtained his PhD on the use of the Promotion of Integrity Assessments by Public Administration Act (Bibob). To this end, the National Bureau Bibob – part of the Ministry of Justice and Security – investigates the entrepreneur's previous dealings.

court ruling Gelderland, which kept the catering industry closed, has learned that Gillis and Oostappen Group are linked to a series of criminal offenses in the field of tax: from cheating with payroll taxes to paying millions too little in sales and corporate taxes. Oostappen Group and affiliated legal entities are also said to have acted in violation of environmental law, Drinking Water Decree and Building Decree. Gillis is also accused of forgery and violation of the Weapons and Ammunition Act. In addition, the entrepreneur is currently being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for tax fraud and abuse of his ex-partner.

“When other municipalities knock on the door of the National Bureau Bibob, they are told the same thing as the municipality of Arnhem: namely that there is a serious risk that the operating permit will be used to commit criminal offences,” says Van der Vorm.

Against this background, an inventory emerges for Gillis NRC a pitch-black scenario emerges in the eight Dutch municipalities where the Brabander operates a holiday park. While Asten adjusted the municipal rules in August 2022 to make the operation of holiday parks subject to a permit requirement, the municipalities of Cranendonck, Maasgouw and Peel en Maas did the same. Gillis' permit applications are currently being processed in the last two municipalities.

More municipalities will follow

Moreover, more municipalities will follow this same path. This Thursday, the municipal council of Valkenswaard, where Gillis owns the Brugse Heide holiday park, will vote on the amendment of the local municipal ordinance that will create an operating permit requirement for campsites and recreational parks as of January 1, 2024. In Roerdalen (holiday park Boschbeek), this permit requirement will also come into effect from the new year. Finally, the municipality of Arnhem states that it is working on the introduction of the permit requirement and the municipality of Terneuzen is expressly considering it.

Bibob expert Van der Vorm therefore sees things gloomy for Gillis. The holiday park entrepreneur can always challenge the withdrawal of his permits, but given the system of the Bibob Act, the chance of success is limited. “The burden of proof in these types of administrative proceedings is lower than in criminal law. The judge only assesses whether it is likely that criminal offenses have been committed and whether there is a serious risk of misuse of the permit. With Gillis it is difficult to imagine that the judge would not come to that conclusion.”