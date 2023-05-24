Peter Gillis is happy in love again. The 61-year-old entrepreneur has been in a relationship with his new girlfriend Wendy van Hout for two months, he tells the magazine Privately. Gillis’ new love will also be featured in his program Mass is Cash, whose tenth season begins Tuesday night.

In the first nine seasons of the program, Gillis’ then partner Nicol Kremers could still be seen. However, the two announced in February that they are no longer together.

“I have to say that I went through a very deep valley. Nicol disappeared from one moment to the next, without even taking her things with her,” said Gillis Privately. “We have been together for five years, I couldn’t just close that. After a month or two I picked up daily life again.”

A few months later, Gillis met Wendy at his own holiday park and there was an immediate click. “It may sound strange if you just met, but it immediately felt familiar,” she says to the magazine. “Peter is extremely caring, I noticed that even then.” See also Faster visa Belgium for affected Turkish and Syrian family members, Germany will most likely follow

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: