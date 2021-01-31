Producer Peter Fajardo responded to questions about the safety of the gaming circuits of EEG: the origin, after the incident that occurred on January 29 with Austin Palao, who questioned the measures taken during the height challenge at 40 meters above the ground.

“We have been working for years with a company specializing in high-risk work, rescue, rope access and safety on lifelines,” he said. In addition, he highlighted the suitability of the members of the team in charge of testing the games before each live presentation, who would also fulfill the function of guiding the participants to prevent them from being injured.

“They are certified professionals both here in Peru and abroad. They are in charge of providing us with security in this type of game, ”Fajardo said about the support group that the program has.

Peter Fajardo ruled on Austin Palao

On the other hand, the EEG producer emphasized that the judgment that the Court issued on Austin Palao was not due to what happened in the height challenge.

“His suspension was due to his attitude behind the scenes. I understand that Mr. Austin got nervous and was scared to be suspended at a considerable height, “he said.

Likewise, Peter Fajardo was emphatic in stating that he was not going to allow “neither he (Austin Palao), nor anyone else to tell lies about This is war”.

