“He is, without a doubt, one of the most important musical voices of our time”, reads the minutes of the jury of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Music and Opera, which this year went to the Hungarian composer and conductor Péter Eötvös. The musician highlights “his artistic importance, originality and contribution to the advancement of music since the second half of the 20th century”, something that is appreciated, he continues, “in his scores for voice, soloist and orchestra; and in operas like ‘Three sisters’, ‘Love and Other Demons’ and ‘Senza Sangue’ ». He also emphasizes that his compositions “have been performed by the most important ensembles and orchestras in the world.”

But that of composer and conductor are not the only facets in which the jury has noticed to award the award to Eötvös. Along with them, the one of pedagogue stands out. “He has an excellent quality in all of them, and a quality that stands out enormously in him is his generosity: as a composer, as a musician and as a conductor, he places great trust in his musicians and in his audience”, underlines Joana Carneiro, president of the jury and principal director of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra and the São Carlos Theater. “Like all great composers – Carneiro continues – he has been able to make an evolution from the authors who are a reference for him and towards the next generation: he has experimented with acoustic music, with technology, with spaces and with musicians, with a very affective language, but at the same time new, with a lot of creativity and originality ». Regarding this language, the Hungarian master has assured on several occasions that “composition is to enchant the public through sound, to transform the incredible into sounds.”

In a videoconference conversation, a few minutes after learning about the awarding of the award, the musician thanked an award that, he said, “enjoys great prestige.” Eötvös has assured that it is very important for him to have been awarded not only as an opera composer but also as a teacher and conductor. «For me these three professions form a unit. What I achieve in one of them serves me in the other two. What I compose I can direct, what I learn by directing I can use in my compositions, and the experience gained in these two professions can be transmitted in my role as a teacher. This desire to share all my knowledge with young people goes back to my youth and the great gratitude I feel towards those teachers who helped me to know everything, to understand it and to be able to represent it ».

And he has gone further: «As conductors, we often say that the audience is not only behind us, but that we feel it on our back. And when these moments of enchanting attention arise, the director perceives it as a magical unit. When this sensation occurs at the right moment, the audience becomes one person who listens and watches, and as a composer, I know that these magical moments are what I have to produce. In this facet of conductor, Eötvös led the baton of the Ensemble InterContemporain, a benchmark institution in contemporary music created by Pierre Boulez, for thirteen years.

The jury highlights that one of the qualities of Peter Eötvös has been to incorporate this emotional dimension into an innovative tradition that, however, had moved away from the public. This is how Víctor García de Gomar, secretary of the jury and artistic director of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, assures: «The way he understands music is reflected in the intensity of communication between a composer, through an interpreter, to reach an audience. That point, in the coding of 20th century music, had been broken. With Eötvös it is no longer just a mental or intellectual exercise, but it seeks to reach the public; something very important because, without abandoning an innovative and disruptive language, it incorporates the emotional dimension ».

And this is a characteristic that the Hungarian master himself highlights: «This emotional attitude possibly goes back to my long years of experience in theater and opera. You cannot write opera without emotion, it is impossible, so after a dozen operas, I have realized that the public connects with what happens on stage through music, and this finding was later transferred to my symphonic music ».