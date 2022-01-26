Actor Peter Dinklage, popular around the world for his role as the cunning Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thronescriticized this Tuesday in an interview the new version of Snow White that Disney is preparing and that will star the singer and actress of Latin origin Rachel Zegler. “They’re progressive on this thing,” Dinklage said of Zegler’s election, “but at the same time they’re doing this fucking retrograde story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave. What the hell are they doing? ”, She exploded in the conversation that she had with the comedian Marc Maron in his podcast wtf. Dinklage, a stage, film and television performer, suffers from a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

The response from the Disney factory came in the form of a statement a few hours after these statements. The company has promised a “different approach in relation to those seven characters” to “avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film”, from 1937. In this sense, the note adds that the producer has been consulting on this issue “with members of the community” of affected by dwarfism.

Dinklage also said in the interview: “I was surprised that they are so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. They probably thought they were doing the right thing, but at the same time you’re telling that outdated story again. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing. It doesn’t make sense to me.” A question of double standards for the actor, who also lamented that, although he has promoted from his position as a recognized figure of interpretation the elimination of topics or discrimination against dwarfs, perhaps he has not “made enough noise”.

Actress Rachel Zegler, next protagonist of ‘Snow White’. Dominik Bindl (Getty Images)

The interpreter does not believe that the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs should be censored, but he does advocate a version “with a more progressive twist.” These statements coincide with the promotion of his new film, another remake, Cyranodirected by Joe Wright.

The new one Snow White, With flesh and blood actors, it will feature, in addition to Zegler, Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen. It has not yet been reported who will play the roles of the dwarfs. Marc Webb will direct the film, while Marc Platt will serve as producer.

It is not the first time that a version of the classic Grimm tale from 1812, first made into a film in 1937, has received criticism. The film starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Rupert Sanders in 2012 suffered furious comments because the seven actors, Bob Hoskins and Ian McShane among others, had their bodies digitally modified to transform them into dwarfs.