Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro with journalist Daniel Samper Ospina. Courtesy of “The Daniels” rrss

He wears a white coat and holds a knife. It sounds disturbing. In front, in the barber’s chair, the bald head of journalist and humorist Daniel Samper Ospina shines. Gustavo Petro observes her carefully and tells her what he is going to do with the little hair that remains: “I am going to expropriate it.”

The favorite in the polls for the presidency of Colombia has multiplied his appearances in entertainment programs these days. It is not that he is the king of comedy, he is seen corseted and sometimes with a face of What the hell am I doing here. But the effort to change the image of a rigid and hermetic man that has accompanied him since he entered public life is unquestionable. The people in his campaign know that the results in the primaries and in Congress were very good, although perhaps not enough for the final assault. He needs to broaden his voter base to win in the first round, for which he requires a simple majority, and not go to a second round, where many of his rivals can ally against him.

In view of his latest appearances on television and the Internet, the strategy is to moderate his image. This week she participated in the Samper Ospina show, who put scissors in her hand because of his inclination to “comb his rivals”. That is, to beat them up in the debates. Petro has been campaigning for four years, since he lost to the current president Iván Duque, and knows all the arguments of his opponents. He also beats them in poise. If he then reacted vehemently to the thesis that he is an outdated leftist, now he seems confident and with the lesson learned.

—Can we journalists be calm, can we make fun of you?, asks Samper in this beauty interview-session.

They will not be hunted or persecuted. You have teased me all I wanted to.

A few days ago, Petro replied to a journalist on Twitter who accused him of endangering private property: “Neonazis in RCN (a television network)”. The outburst had social media on all day.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Will he stay in power?” Samper insists.

-No. I opposed Uribe’s re-election. Uribe perpetuates himself in power and the culprit is Petro (he tends to speak of him in the third person).

Are you going to respect private property?

-Yes.

The candidate responds quickly to all questions about the reservations that a part of the population has about his election. Petro has chosen as number two the social activist Francia Márquez, from his same coalition. Analysts expected a nod to the center with the appointment of someone from a liberal and centrist tradition, a necessity in a country that has chained conservative presidents but her commitment has been a well-known feminist woman among social movements. The link with Márquez has led to a distancing from the Liberal Party led by former president César Gaviria, the option that was being considered to center her image. Raised that bridge for now, he lets himself be seen serene and tempered in humor programs.

The candidate for the presidency of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, together with the journalist and humorist Daniel Samper Ospina, this week Photo: rrss | Video: Courtesy of The Daniels

15 days ago he sat on the sofa of Juanpis González, a humorist who plays a young man from Bogotá’s high society. He was accompanied by his wife, Verónica Alcocer, who is campaigning with him for the first time. Petro clarified in that interview that he has never suffered from depression. During a debate, out of the blue, fellow candidate Ingrid Betancourt said that she knew years ago that Petro was ill. The comment was interpreted as a cheap shot.

As expected, Juanpis’s next attack had to do with Hugo Chavez. He accused him of wanting to turn Colombia into Venezuela — a common comment from his critic — and brought out a Bolivarian flag.

Four years ago Petro’s face would have darkened. This time he replied undaunted: “You and your friends have turned this into Venezuela (interpreting Juanpis to be an Uribista)! A lot of hunger, a lot of inequality, people leaving, owner of the Attorney General’s Office, the judiciary, the Government, Congress… This is the dukechavism”. Then she continued the show, laughing.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the current regulatory keys in the region.