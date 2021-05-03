Peter Crouch has shown without any couldr his fascination with two Spanish coaches, Pep Guardiola and Rafa Benítez. Of the first he has highlighted that this is one of his best seasons, of the second he has ensured that he would be the ideal coach to occupy the place that Jose Mourinho has just left.

De Guardiola highlighted the ability to form a guaranteed team and to be able to get out of the Premier League classification with a transformed team, especially in mentality: “City would have felt sorry for themselves last summer. The way they came out of the Champions League, losing an FA Cup semi-final and then finishing a distance behind Liverpool, could have broken some players, but Guardiola revived them in a spectacular way. “ Manchester City is the advantageous leader of the Premier League and leaves with an advantage to qualify for the Champions League final after beating PSG in the first leg by 1-2. A few days ago he won the League Cup (Carabão Cup) against Tottenham.



The former striker, now a commentator on Spotsmail, also highlighted Guardiola’s ease in building a successful block and team, all without a recognized striker: “In a season where form has been slipping and injuries have hit so many teams, the consistency Manchester City has shown is astonishing. I have a new level of admiration for Guardiola for the way he has built a block and achieved such a huge advantage over his rivals. It really is amazing. Yes, he has been able to rotate, something his rivals have not been able to do, but he has overseen incredible change. City were almost 20 points behind Liverpool last year, so the transformation, without using a recognized striker, has gone off the table. “

Nor was he short when it came to showing his admiration for Rafa Benítez, now without a team, and revealed that he believes he is the ideal coach to take the reins of Tottenham after the dismissal of Mourinho: “He is tested at the highest level, his resume is excellent, there are worse candidates for the Tottenham bench, for sure. I couldn’t have more admiration for Rafa than I do. He’s a soccer freak and when I see pictures of him walking his dogs, I hope they’re in training! His attention to detail is exemplary and he dedicates every second of every day to the game. “