the saxophonist of free jazz German Peter Brotzmann, legend of improvisation and totem of European counterculture, died on June 22 at the age of 82 at his home in Wuppertal. He died in his sleep, as confirmed by two of his FMP stamps, from Berlin, Trost, from Vienna.

As after one of his hurricane solos, the news reverberated over the past weekend in the music scenes of cities such as Chicago, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Stockholm, Krakow or London, where Brötzmann wove creative nodules with artists from various generations. The shock wave of his disappearance was such that those attending a concert by percussionist Hamid Drake’s band observed a minute of silence in Washington on Saturday night in his memory. During an uncompromising six-decade career, always on the road, he dedicated himself to building bridges between the United States and Europe. Drake, who began collaborating with him in 1987, defined him as “a supreme interpreter of the language of the universal wisdom of improvisation”.

Cover of the album ‘Machine Gun’ (1968).

It had a powerful, wide and raw sound, which could be intimidating, as anyone who has looked at his early masterpiece knows, machine gun (1968), whose first bars qualify for the title of the most aggressive opening in the history of jazz. As announced by his rugged physique and that Nietzsche look in cowboyDelicacy was not his thing, but he also knew how to extract a lyrical sound from his saxophone, the peak of which came with the album 14 Love Poems (1984). Personally, he was serious and circumspect, but not surly. He peppered his ideas, never borrowed, with swear words in rocky English, learned away from academia as a way of peering out at the world from the ruins of postwar Germany.

He belonged to the generation that had to learn to live with Nazi guilt and that started from the teachings of American jazz musicians in the sixties to invent a new, European language, when it still seemed possible that art was destined to change the world. and customs. Not by chance, Brötzmann recorded at the head of an octet machine gun in Dresden in May 1968, and published it with a cover design of his own and on his own label, Brö. They were his most orthodoxly Marxist years. “For a short time I was a member of the Communist Party,” told this journalist in Madrid in 2009, “But I started running very fast. I’m not the best person to accept rules. ‘You have to do this, believe in that’, it’s not with me”.

Regarding the ideological implications of his art, he explained in another talk, held in Lisbon in 2017 and never published: “Anything you do on stage is a political statement. Up there you can’t hide anything, there’s no escape. Americans err on the side of being enthusiastic, naive. As much as I admire the music of [el saxofonista] Albert Ayler, unfortunately I do not agree that music is the healing force of the universe. Other things are needed. I am afraid I am a very practical European, glued to reality. The best criticism of myself is that I am not an idealist.

The Brötzmann Tentet (foreground), with, among others, Joe McPhee (left) and Paal Nilssen-Love (right).

Brötzmann was born in Remscheid, in the Rhine-North Westphalia region, during World War II. His father, a tax inspector, was a lover of classical German music, so it took him a while, as part of an inherited remorse, to reconcile with that heritage, “especially with Wagner”, as he confessed on that day of end of July in Lisbon. “Only later did I begin to appreciate the overture of Tristan and Isolde as one of the most beautiful pieces in the history of music.” The boy had American jazz players like Sydney Bechet or Coleman Hawkins as early heroes. Rock, unlike other generation mates, who found in him a vehicle for rebellion and would form bands like Can, Amon Düül or Faust, never said much to him.

“I was only interested in Jimi Hendrix. We must not deny it, despite the fact that there are those who prefer to do so: jazz is an American music”, said Brötzmann in the Lisbon conversation. “Although I don’t mean to despise the European contribution since the 60’s in improvised music; since then it has been the story of a give and take. Whatever I do, however far removed from what is normally called jazz, you can always listen to [los pianistas] James P. Johnson and [Thelonious] monk or [a los saxofonistas] Ben Webster or Chu Berry. for me the blues is the mother of all. I am not referring only to [el uso de] the 12 bars, if not to that the blues it is the very essence of life.”

artistic vocation

His first vocation, which he never abandoned, was the plastic arts, which he studied in Wuppertal, a city that also saw the birth of the Pina Bausch dance company, another prominent figure of the German avant-garde. In one of her first creative works, she assisted the legendary Korean video creator Nam June Paik, with whom she collaborated in 1963 on the occasion of her first major exhibition in Germany. The revolution of the Fluxus movement of conceptual artists, with whom Brotzmann shared a belief in iconoclasm, was another of his influences.

His art, and his unmistakable typography, almost always in capital letters, adorned most of his records, as well as many of those of the FMP label, Freie Musik Productions, one of the most important record companies in the history of jazz, which he helped launch. in Berlin with producer Jost Gebers and bassist Pete Kowald. Free Music Production. FMP. The Living Music, recently published book, completes the story painted by an exhibition of the same name from the Haus Der Kunst in Munich, in 2017.

Peter Brötzmann, in the Black Forest, in 1977, during the recording of the album ‘Schwarzwaldfahrt’. trost

Under the rubric of FMP, he published the first jewels of his vast discography: albums like Balls (1970), nipples (1969) or the extraordinary Schwarzwald Fahrt (1977), an excursion, together with the Dutch percussionist Han Bennink, to the Black Forest, to improvise for a week in front of a Nagra brand portable recorder in communion with the sound of the lake water, the birds and the overflight of the planes. “It was a beautiful experience. It’s a private forest, so we had to get permission via a radio. It was late winter; there was still snow. Every day we returned to the guest house in the middle of the field where we were staying, the owner was waiting for us, who cooked a trout caught from the river. It was just perfect,” recalled Brötzmann.

In Amsterdam, and around the Instant Composers Pool (ICP) collective, by Bennink or Misha Mengelberg, he found one of his homes. Also in London, in the heat of the Incus label and improvisers like Derek Bailey or Evan Parker. Brotzmann explained that the cultivation of a pan-European free jazz scene arose naturally, as in a European Union governed by guerrilla treaties. Only a handful of those angry young men, like the German Alexander Von Schlippenbach (85 years old), the Dutchman Han Bennink (81) or Evan Parker (79), survived him.

In addition, he strengthened ties with American musicians such as the trumpeter Don Cherry (an expatriate in Europe), the drummer Andrew Cyrille, the saxophonist Steve Lacy or the pianist Cecil Taylor, a regular at the Total Music Meeting festivals organized by FMP between 1969 and 1998 in the Academy of Künste (Academy of Arts), Berlin.

The story of his maturity can be told through some stable bands that he maintained since the eighties, such as Last Exit, with their forcefulness close to metal, or Die Like a Dog, a tribute to the hero Ayler. He played together with his son Caspar and in duo or trio format with musicians from all over the world. One of his last and most refreshing stable projects was with the interpreter of pedal steel guitar Heather Leigh. She defended that these adventures “should last as long as they had to last”; that is, as long as they kept “changing and creatively challenging.”

Having overcome his problems with alcohol, he lived a new youth alongside a young generation of European and American musicians who accompanied him in a band that time has already become legendary: the Peter Brötzmann Chicago Tentet, financed in part with the money obtained by saxophonist Ken Vandermark from the prestigious $265,000 MacArthur Fellowship, posed a challenge to the logistical and economic rules of the business every time he hit the road. His concerts were experiences as unforgettable as they were difficult to describe.

That was the way of life of his choice, one day here, the next there, from a modest hotel the next. He was true to that creed to the end, even during the years when he was saddled with a lung injury caused by blowing so hard through the saxophone mouthpiece. In March of this year he published a message on his social networks entitled Factswritten in capital letters (minus the b in his last name), in which anger and urgency peeked at the imminence of the end: “Yeah, I broke down coming home [de tocar] from Warsaw and London and yes, emergency, reamination, intensive care and yes, I left the hospital 10 days ago, now I’m trying to organize my life and no, I have no idea what the future will look like and no, I won’t be able to play immediately, nor can I travel, nor get on the scenery. It’s not good news, friends, but that’s the way it is and yes, I will try by all means to be back in the shape and substance of always. So all good, I’m not complaining. I wish you the best. b”. It turned out to be parting from her.

