Everything indicates that not Peter Bosz, but Domenico Tedesco will succeed Roberto Martínez as national coach of the Red Devils. Yesterday, the Belgian federation traveled to Germany to discuss the financial and sporting details with the 37-year-old German. Today it was announced that an agreement had been reached. There is a contract for him until after the 2026 World Cup.

The Board of Directors of the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) still has to give its approval, but that will probably happen soon. Tedesco already worked for RB Leipzig, Spartak Moscow and Schalke 04. According to the Belgian Football Association, he ticks almost all the boxes in the vacancy that the association had issued.

He is data-oriented, stands for energetic football and seems to be an excellent people manager. He has not won much, as desired, with one German Cup on his record. The RBFA sees Tedesco’s youthfulness as the ideal addition to the experience of technical director Frank Vercauteren (66). See also EU corruption scandal: Vice-President Kaili remanded in custody

The German is expected to bring along his permanent assistant Andreas Hinkel (40) and goalkeeper coach Max Urwantschky (41). They already worked together at Spartak Moscow (2019-21) and RB Leipzig (2021-22).

©EPA



Peter Bosz

Besides Tedesco, Bosz was the only candidate still on the shortlist. The 59-year-old Dutchman was fired from Olympique Lyon in October and has been without a club ever since. This month, the Belgian Football Association decided to compile a long list of names, and then narrow it down to a shortlist. The names on that select list were invited for a personal interview to reinforce their application. So that was Bosz and Tedesco.

After the failed World Cup in Qatar, in which Belgium was already eliminated in the group stage, the national team and trainer Roberto Martínez said goodbye after six years.