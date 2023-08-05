Peter Bosz was a proud trainer after PSV’s victory over Feyenoord in the Johan Cruijff Scale match. ,,PSV wins this prize for the fourteenth time. We win the award that bears the name of the best footballer ever for a symbolic fourteenth time,” he pointed to his idol’s shirt number. “How beautiful and special is that?”

“I am pleased that we have beaten Feyenoord”, said Bosz. ,,We played here against a very good team in a sold-out Kuip. We tried to attack and we wanted to put high pressure. That didn’t always go well, but we dared to. That is a good sign.”

Bosz has only just started at PSV. And he wants his team to play differently and more offensively than many of his predecessors. ,,I have actually never seen players adopt my philosophy of playing so quickly. That is very positive.”

Bosz won his first prize as a trainer at the highest level. He previously became champion with Heracles Almelo in the first division and won the overall amateur title with AGOVV. “I often hear that I don’t win prizes. But I am not a different trainer after a Johan Cruijff Scale. I’m not going to say that I won this prize either. This is actually another prize from Ruud”, he referred to his predecessor Van Nistelrooij at PSV. “PSV won the cup under Ruud, which is why we were allowed to play this match.”