Peter Bogdanovich was one of the first star directors; her name appeared in the credits before that of Barbra Streisand herself. He signed titles such as ‘The last movie’, ‘Paper moon’ or ‘What’s wrong with me, doctor?’. He was also an actor, and even participated in fifteen episodes of ‘The Sopranos’. But above all he was a cinephile, a film scholar who rubbed shoulders with names like Howard Hawks, Orson Wells, Frank Capra, King Vidor or John Ford, about whom he wrote. Perhaps that is why he spent the last years of his life longing for celluloid from the 50s and 60s of the last century. The director born in Kingston (New York) in 1939, in a family that fled the Nazis, died yesterday at the age of 82 in Los Angeles.

Passionate about classic cinema, he always had an eye on the cinema that was made in Europe, he was one of the representatives of the so-called New Hollywood and predecessor of names like Scorsese, Coppola, Spielberg or Lucas.

His film training was self-taught – he claimed that in his youth he watched 400 films a year – and he began to write articles for Esquire magazine. Like many others of his generation, it was Roger Corman who encouraged him to get behind the camera. Together they worked on ‘Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women’ (and ‘Targets (The hero is loose)’, both in 1968.

Fame came to him soon. At the age of 32, he signed ‘The Last Picture Show (The last film)’, a melancholic look at the daily life of some young people in a small town in deep America where the disappearance of the only cinema was the representation of what the future held.

“Faster”



From all those directors he wrote about, shared talks and friendship, he learned something that transferred him to his way of directing. For example, he remembered that he asked Frank Capra why even his dramas went fast. “He explained to me that if you play a sequence at the speed of life, it seems slow. So all he said on set was ‘faster’. I do the same. Between takes and takes, I just whisper: Faster, ‘”he commented. And so he carried it on to his next hit ‘What’s wrong with me, doctor?’ (1972) where Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal are a translation of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn from the ‘Beast of my girl’, by their admired Howard Hawks.

A year later he shot another of his acclaimed films ‘Paper Moon’ (1973), but later producers and audiences turned their backs on him. Among the films he made later are ‘Mask’ (1985) – he claimed that Cher was the most complicated actress he had ever shot with – and ‘Texasville’, a sequel to ‘The Last Picture Show’, where he once again revealed his gaze melancholic and poetic.

Before, in 1981 he directed ‘Todos rieron’, an attempt to pay tribute to New York. There he fell in love with Dorothy Stratten, a playmate who was murdered by her husband when he was leaving him for Bogdanovich. By then he had already had a notorious affair with Cybill Shepherd. His last fiction film was ‘Mess on Broadway’ (2014) and his last documentary ‘The great Buster’ (2018), again a reminder of classic cinema through Buster Keaton.

Zinemaldia



Throughout his career he had several contacts with Zinemaldia. In 1973 he won the Silver Shell for best director and the Special Jury Prize for ‘Luna de papel’. Six years later he returned to compete with ‘Saint Jack, the king of Singapore’.

In 1997, the San Sebastian contest dedicated a cycle to him with practically all of his filmography until then. During those days of September, his lean body and his deep voice walked through the María Cristina hotel. The interviews he gave and the press conference he gave were true masterclasses.