Jealousy is red hot in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 172 of the América TV series, Don Gilberto had a terrible nightmare in which Peter and Eva were doing their thing behind the back of the Gonzales patriarch. The scene shows the ex-butler sneaking into the room of her best friend with Diana Quijano’s character, where they begin to say some daring compliments. “Would you like to see me in Adam’s costume?”, tells the veteran Mckay; to which she replies: “I want to see your forbidden fruit”.

As horrible as this betrayal would have been for fans of “AFHS”Actually, it was all about a ‘Don Gil’ nightmare, who fell asleep in his cellar. Waking up suddenly, she ran to his room, where she found Peter calm and puzzled by his unusual attitude. “I forgot to take my pill,” Gustavo Bueno’s character said as an excuse.