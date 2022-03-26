The IJpelaar family is already in its third rental home in just four years. She hopped from Waalwijk, Sprang-Capelle to Kaatsheuvel. They should be ready to move by now. Housing corporation Casade has no plans to demolish its brand new rented house on Jan van Eijckstraat in Kaatsheuvel. Although Peter and Jose thought the same at their previous home in the Molenstraat in Sprang-Capelle. Only things turned out differently.