Francesca Maldini has made several enemies in “At the bottom there is room”. And one of them is Frida Betancourt —who returned in season 10 of the América TV series—, someone who doesn’t have the evil of Claudia Llanos (the ‘Shark’s Look’), but can be just as mortifying for people. ‘Noni’. But beyond that enmity, there was also a forbidden romance between her and Peter. How was that forbidden relationship and what happened between the butler, his madame and the ‘Witch’?

The time Peter almost got over Francesca

Although Peter has been in love with Francesca for a long time, the truth is that the only time he decided to give himself a new chance in love was with the appearance of Frida. That character was always the enemy of ‘Noni’ in the business and personal spheres.

This woman always wanted what Francesca didn’t, and that last included Peter, whom she fell in love with and passionately kissed in what was perhaps one of the few kiss scenes Adolfo Chuiman had as Peter in “AFHS.”

Of course, this was something that made ‘Fran’ angry, since it was his best friend and faithful servant over the years. And everything indicated that what Frida and Peter felt was real and led to a lasting relationship.

What happened between Peter and Frida?

Peter and Frida began a relationship, but because he was very fond of Francesca, he never had the courage to stop working for her. Thus, the Betancourt matriarch went to the Maldini mansion to secretly observe him.

Seeing them playing charades, she couldn’t help but feel jealous and confronted him saying that she was still not over her feelings for her madame. And she, without further ado, she left him at that moment and did not appear again until chapter 160 of season 10, in which she was once again happy with Peter.