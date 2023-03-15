Peter is about to relive his worst nightmare in front of Claudia Llanos! At the end of chapter 176 of “At the bottom there is room”after having followed Diego Montalbán to the house of ‘Victoria’, Francesca’s ex-butler managed to infiltrate the house of the person he least expected: the ‘Shark Gaze’. So, in the trailer episode 177it is appreciated how the villain takes the character of Adolfo Chuiman by surprise, who will be surprised by the gun barrel of the greatest antagonist of the América TV series.

As the fans will remember, this is the same scenario of that fateful scene of the second season of “AFHS”, where Claudia kidnaps Peter and, from a distant and high peak, shoots him in cold blood. Of course, at that time everyone thought that he had died, but, as is well known, he continued to be alive during all the seasons. Could it be that now the end of him has come?