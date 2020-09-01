Peter Altmaier knows what the job of a Federal Minister of Economics is: He mustn’t talk down the mood. Psychology is part of business life; good news has the potential to stimulate the economy.

And so the CDU politician began his press conference on the new annual forecast on Tuesday with the note that he had good news to announce. Indeed, the federal government is now assuming a 5.8 percent slump in the German economy this year. The last forecast from the end of April was worse: At that time, Altmaier announced that a minus of 6.3 percent was expected.

What at first glance looks like a rather small hop of half a percentage point is actually a significant improvement compared to previous assumptions. It means that the economic development shows the famous “V” – that is, behaves in a deep recession according to the better scenario: The deep slump – in the second quarter the gross domestic product was down 9.7 percent according to the latest figures – is followed by a relatively swift one Return to growth.

Accordingly, the second half of the year will be better than previously assumed. Indicators such as the Ifo index of sentiment in the economy are already suggesting this.

For this reason, Altmaier is even more optimistic: He now assumes with a high degree of probability that there will not be a second shutdown in winter and justifies this with the previous trend in the number of infections. So that too is probably better than previously estimated by the government. Public life in the coming months could therefore be accompanied by fewer restrictions than feared.

The new forecast will certainly have one consequence, however: growth in the coming year will then be lower than in the previous projection. Altmaier is now expecting an increase of 4.4 percent – most recently it was 5.2 percent. The simple explanation: part of the upswing that was expected for the coming year will now take place this autumn and winter.

Or has been running since May, because since then, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics, the upward trend has apparently been steeper than was expected in April. Corona is therefore not as violently economic as feared.

Interim balance sheet of the rescue package

You could already see this in the interim reports on the government’s aid programs. The reserve parachute that was set up in March and the following months does not have to be used by any means. In the program for emergency aid for small businesses and self-employed persons, which expired at the end of May, 1.9 million applications were approved with a volume of 14.3 billion euros. 50 billion euros were available.

This considerable remainder of the expenditure was then put into the successor program, which is also open to larger medium-sized companies – the bridging aid. They were initially valid for the months of June, July and August and have now been extended by the coalition. By the end of August, a good 40 percent of the application volume amounting to 759 million euros had been approved – a sum that is distributed among around 43,000 applicants.

Altmaier now reckons that three to four times as much will flow here. But here, too, the following applies: Demand remains well below the upper limit. So far, the same applies to the loan guarantees and sureties that the federal government has assumed. In the KfW programs, including the quick loans, 45 billion euros have so far flowed out – but all of this is fully repayable.

Not quite as much new debt

Of course, all of this has an impact on the current budget and budget planning of the federal government. Because the fact that Altmaier gave his forecast now – at an otherwise unusual time in late summer – has exactly to do with it: The government needs a growth expectation in order to be able to draw up the next federal budget on this basis.

These two numbers – minus 5.8 percent for this year and plus 4.4 percent for 2021 – ultimately have two consequences. In 2020 a little more taxes will come in and a little less debt will have to be incurred than assumed a few weeks ago. And the planning for the coming year must now be adapted.

In other words: The supplementary budgets presented by Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) with a record new debt of 218 billion euros have – not bad news – been proportioned larger than it will now be necessary. The credit authorizations do not need to be fully used. The total debt will probably remain lower than assumed.

Another suspension of the debt brake?

It remains to be seen whether the exemption from the debt brake will actually have to be applied again in the coming year. Scholz is probably planning with new debts of 80 billion euros. The debt brake would normally allow around 20 billion euros in new loans this year due to the slump. And there is still a reserve of 48 billion euros.

In the next few days, Scholz will have a new tax estimate drawn up, which will be based on Altmaier’s forecast. Then you know even more precisely how lightly Germany actually got through the crisis. At the end of September, the cabinet will then approve the draft budget for 2021.

The ministries seem to have been assuming better data for a while. In any case, the state secretary for finance, Werner Gatzer, who was responsible for budget planning, recently made it clear in a letter to his colleagues that the additional spending of almost 100 billion euros required by the departments compared to the previous plan from 2021 and the demand for 19,000 new ones These are unlikely to be reconciled with “a financial policy that does justice to the situation.” Wil say: Some in the government have already managed to get there in anticipation of better numbers.