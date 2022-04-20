The man who was found dead in the dune area between Egmond and Bergen last weekend turns out to be 56-year-old Peter Langenberg from Alkmaar. The spot where his lifeless body was found by passers-by is near a well-known meeting place for men. COC Netherlands does not want to speculate about the crime, but does call on the judiciary and the police to monitor these types of locations more closely.

The police have indications that 56-year-old Langenberg died as a result of a crime. The way in which he was killed is not disclosed as part of the investigation. It is established that every trace of the perpetrator is still missing, which is why the police last night in Investigation Requested camera images released showing the man from Alkmaar.

The short video shows that Langenberg boarded the Connexxion bus line 165 that Sunday around 10.45 am. At the Lighthouse stop, ten kilometers from the center in Alkmaar, he leaves the bus again. About five hours later, around 3.30 pm, the man is found in the Egmond dunes by passers-by. The clothes he was wearing are gone, as are his bag and knee brace.

His telephone has also disappeared, but according to the police it was handed in a little later by ‘honest finders’ in a bookstore in Egmond. “The police would still like to get in touch with them, they probably did not realize the seriousness of the situation at the time,” said the police.



‘Don’t hurt a fly’

Anyone who has more information about the motive or reason for the murder of Peter Langenberg is requested to contact the police. This also applies to people who know what happened to the victim’s clothing, bag or knee brace.

An acquaintance of the victim is completely in the dark about what happened to Langenberg. “The sweet man didn’t hurt a fly, was never out for violence and had just moved to Alkmaar to be closer to his mother who lives there in a nursing home,” he wrote on Facebook.

Pink in Blue

Men who have been in the vicinity of the meeting place on that day can safely contact Crime Anonymous or Roze in Blauw, the national police network for the LGBTI community. COC Netherlands is shocked by the news, but thinks it is still too early to give a substantive response. “What we can say is that we have been calling on the judiciary for some time to take more measures against the prevention of LGBTI violence. We sent a letter about this this week.”

According to COC Netherlands, more money should be given to Roze in Blauw and every police unit should have a special investigator who is concerned with discrimination and intolerance towards the LGBTI community. “We also believe that the safety of meeting places should be carefully considered. It still happens too often that they have to be moved or even completely locked. That is not a desirable situation.”

