Every weekend (when he feels like it, and not drunk) our esteemed correspondent Cas Pedaal sends us an article that is guaranteed to be 1.00 percent right, correct and true. We are happy to accept this from him without further checking, especially if he sends those tasty cheese and onion sandwiches.

Just like the whole of the Netherlands, the energy costs are 36-year-old Peter up to here. He has been taking measures at home for months, for example by turning off the heating immediately in the morning, not cooking any more food and not taking a shower for more than half a minute. And now Peter has a bright idea: he will also set the temperature to 15 degrees in his nondescript crossover from now on.

Slowing down

‘You want to save where you can,’ says Peter while he tries to tap his indicator with numb fingers. ‘We all have to use less gas, we are told. So I just think logically: with cars it’s always about “throttle”. No, we need to slow down, people! And that starts with suffering from a cold.’ He smears the drops of condensation on his windshield with a sticky rag. ‘If everyone in the Netherlands just set the temperature in their car to 15 degrees, just like the thermostat at home, then we will come out stronger together.’

In the back, Lisa (7) and Bo (5) are chattering in their seats. ‘Dad-p-pa, ww-we’re-b-am it kkk-cold…’ ‘Cold? What’s called!’ cries Peter. “Your generation is just spoiled.” He turns the temperature down even more and switches on the air conditioning.

The temperature in the car at 15 degrees: does that make sense?

We gently ask him the question. ‘Of course that makes sense’, Peter replies sharply. ‘Heating takes energy. Less heating, less energy consumption. Just think!’ We ask if he knows how an internal combustion engine works – terms like operating temperature, residual heat, ever heard of it? “I’m not interested,” says Peter. “You are from the media, you are just trying to influence me.”

