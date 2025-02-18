The hole that left when he left the Palau 12 years ago is still empty. There are many who think that current Barça would need a player like him: a born worker, with talent, and a reference outside the track. Pete Mickeal (Rock Island, 1978) is still embedded in the heart of the Barca fans, a love that is back and forth. With a little Jet Lag, former Illinois player finds a hole to sit down to chat with The avant -garde In your hotel in Las Palmas.

What is Pete Mickeal doing in the Cup?

It hadn’t been coming for years. Now I dedicate myself to the representation of players and I have come to introduce myself. To explain that now I am the agent, do not pete the player.

How is it given?

I think I can try to convey my knowledge to others. There has never been a day in my life in which I have not given the maximum, I do not think that many people can say it, I would say that less than one percent of the population. So young people are told that they are never satisfied, that they always want more.

Barça

“He has talent but he needs character, now I look for a mickeal pete and I can’t find it.”

Where does this character that you have always shown come from?

I grew up in a small city, near Chicago. In the big city the boys had everything so to be better that they had to work twice or triple and that has always been my mentality. When I snowed I was going to run through the Montana. And it was key to have been raised by my father and mother.

What do you mean?

None of my friends had their two parents, some had died, others had gotten into drugs … I had friends who didn’t even meet their parents. I was lucky.

Did you look at someone?

I wanted to be like my brother, it was my idol. He did not take the good way and died very young, but he always wanted me to have a better life, not to make his mistakes. He always told me to get away from the street and the girls, to study, that he would succeed and everything was fulfilled. I passed no subject to get my career with excellent working hard. Playing basketball has to be accompanied by being a good student, I always tell the youngest.

In Barcelona they have not forgotten …

I know, it’s something incredible. I think it means that we did something very important and that my reputation of being a fighter and a hard player fell deep. I remember the people of Barcelona and Catalunya, I had to go half a season for a serious lung problem and received thousands of courage. The fans told me that “Pete Mickeal is one of us” and I will never forget it. It was very exciting.

Speak from the heart.

I feel Barcelona very close, I met my wife there, my children were born there and I’m going every summer. I will end up living in the sure city. I have a great love for the people of Barcelona.

Your character

“My brother was my idol, it was not on the right track and he died young but wanted me not to repeat his mistakes.”

Right now Barça is not at its best, what message would you give to Palau?

The first is to tell you that I really want to return, that in May I will be out there during the playoffs. And I hope that until then the character of the players appears. The character defending, taking rebounds … I would tell them to be patient.

Do you think someone like you?

People need to trust a player who knows that every night he will answer, either in a large or small game. Someone who works every day and is a leader in defense, who infects the classmates, is the way to win titles. I think they want a mickeal pete, yes, and then they will love him all his life, as happens with me.

Doesn’t Barça have it?

I see a lot of offensive talent, great players, but in defense they cost them more.

How is a new Mickeal Pete?

To achieve this you need to do a very deep scouting. The things that do not appear in statistics are those that are really differential. It is easy to go to the NBA and sign players but I think you have to look for them outside the radar, as they did with me. Baskonia signed me while in Korea!

So…

I would focus on players to kill for being in Barça. In my time we had Boniface Ndong, for example, Grimau, who was a very hard player with whom he was going to train every day, Sada, a high base that played the post and knew how to take out ball out so that I scored the triple , had a privileged head … There could be a player in any team in Europe. Now I look at Barça and ask myself who makes Pete Mickeal or Boniface Ndong and I have no answer. The talent is in all teams but to win titles you need players like these, who have started from below and are hungry and more motivated than anyone.

Does it give more importance to the character than to the talent of a player?

They have never described me as the best basketball player but as the best competitor. I have never found anyone who plays harder than me, anyone who trains harder than me. In all my life. I think that my greatest talent and that’s why I appreciate it. I have played with the knee the size of a ball and I have put 20 points that night, or with a break in the twin …

Reinforcement

“The easy thing is to go to the NBA and sign, but you have to look far from the radar, as they did with me”

What is the best memory he keeps from his time for Barça?

I have so many … glasses, leagues, the Euroleague … I think nothing can overcome the Paris. I remember as if it were now to be in the last quarter dominating 20 points and see the president, Piqué, Busquets, all the players of the first team who came to see us. It was an incredible feeling, score a basket and run back down the track watching them.

Speak as if it had happened yesterday.

It was something incredible. In fact, they took a picture of me when they threw my champagne above and I still keep it at home. It is the best photo that they have ever taken me.

And with Xavi Pascual on the bench …

He is the best coach in Europe in the last 20 years, no doubt. It challenged us mentally. We spent hours and hours watching videos and training. We never saw anything we had done well, only the failures we made. If you got 20 points, I taught you the mistakes you had in defense. He told us that it was what made you lose championships, so I consider him the best.