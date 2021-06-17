After multiple mix-ups, during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021 it was confirmed that Starfield will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, thus leaving PlayStation gamers without the opportunity to enjoy new work from the creators of Skyrim. Faced with this frustration, Pete Hines, vice president of Bethesda, apologized to the fans who will not be able to enjoy this game. Now, in a new message, the executive has retracted.

The original message, which you can check out here, could be interpreted as an apology for the exclusivity. However, in a new tweet, Hines makes it clear that his previous comment was focused on just understanding the discomfort that some people have about this decision, but does not necessarily apologize for the exclusivity of Starfield. This was what he commented:

“I do not apologize for the exclusivity. I do not have to do anything. Some of our fans are upset, and I am sorry for it. That is not a bad thing, nor is it weird. It is recognizing how they feel. That’s all. It’s all I want to express ”.

I’m not apologizing for exclusivity.

I don’t “have” to do anything.

Some of our fans are upset / angry, and I’m sorry they are. That isn’t wrong, or weird. It’s acknowledging how they feel.

That’s it. That’s my whole point. – Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) June 16, 2021

With a release date of November 11, 2022, Starfield is positioned to be one of the most striking games of the following year, and all those with an Xbox Series X | S and PC will be able to enjoy this title through Game Pass. Even people with an Xbox One will be able to experience this delivery thanks to the cloud.

Via: Pete Hines