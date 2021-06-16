Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda, has been very busy lately answering all kinds of questions related to Starfield. On this occasion, the executive broke the silence about the exclusivity of his games and the benefits that such exclusivity will bring to the final product. To the surprise of many, Howard declared that to leave behind PlayStation it would eventually mean giving us a better experience.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Howard was asked how he felt leaving behind PlayStation. While he regrets isolating certain players, he also believes this will make the company’s games “better products.”

“We never want to leave anyone behind, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and be able to say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to do it on, and really being able to focus on those things will make a better product. “

Howard He explained that working on fewer systems also means you can focus on “making games the best you can.”

“By concentrating on these platforms, you can really support yourself in making them the best they can be for these systems. We are big believers in all the paths Xbox and Microsoft are taking to reach more people. Whether it’s the integration with PC, which is important to us, cloud gaming and all those things. “

On the other hand, Pete hines, vice president of global marketing and communications at Bethesda, apologized to fans for this exclusivity:

“I don’t know how to alleviate the concerns of PlayStation 5 fans except that, well, I am also a PlayStation 5 gamer and have played games on that console, and there are games that I will continue to play there. All I can say is, ‘I’m sorry,’ because I’m sure this decision will frustrate people, but there’s not much I can do about it. “

In conclusion, Howard said that “he is proud to be part of Xbox“, Stating that” it is a great community for gamers. ” Not surprisingly, focusing on fewer systems reduces workload, but we’ll have to wait until 2022 to see results with the launch of Starfield and Redfall by Arkane Austin. These two games will be available exclusively on the Xbox ecosystem and should provide the kind of experience that Howard is suggesting.

Fountain: The Telegraph