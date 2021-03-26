In the late ninety and first two thousand, Pete Doherty was an indispensable figure in British music, but also in its nights and parties. Along with his bands The Libertines, first, Babyshambles, later, and even as a soloist, he was one of those rockers who did not miss London events, fashion festivals, which were the center of attention. But now, at 42 years old, Doherty’s life is far from those endless sprees and drugs that caused him so much trouble. The artist lives almost in anonymity. He has settled, along with his current partner, in the French region of Normandy, where he can be seen walking through the countryside, shopping or playing with his dog.

Little remains of that enfant terrible From music he went so far as to paint a portrait of his then-girlfriend, Kate Moss, with his own blood. The newspaper Daily Mail has published a series of images of him where he is seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and flip-flops, far removed from the leather jackets and those black suits with matching ties that characterized him almost two decades ago.

The musician now lives in the village of Etretat, in French Normandy. Doherty has always spent long periods in France, but rather in Paris. However, now he has decided to settle in this small French town of just 1,400 inhabitants next to his girlfriend, Katia de Vidas, member of the last band in which the singer participated, Puta Madres. There they spend their days with their dog and two cats. De Vidas has overcome breast cancer from which she fully recovered in October, as announced on her social networks, and during the months of treatment she has had Doherty by her side.

A friend has stated to The Sun, which also shows some photographs of the singer’s new life, that despite the fact that the confinement has negatively affected many people, it has come in handy for Doherty: “I have never seen him so happy.” “He used to live a fast, hedonistic life, he was the epitome of rock and roll. But this laid-back lifestyle suits him perfectly ”, explains that source. Doherty had already tried rural life because together with The Libertines he bought a hotel on the English coast, in the town of Margate, where he spent long periods of time and which he has said was sometimes his only roof.

But few would have thought that this lifestyle would fit into the world of Doherty, who has a long history of drug possession and use. In January 2006, he was arrested for possessing and driving under the influence of drugs. In March of the same year, he pleaded guilty to seven drug possession offenses at a London court hearing. In the summer of 2007, he had to go to jail a couple of times for drug possession. In 2008, he went to prison again for skipping parole, following a four-month sentence for drug use. In 2012 he entered a luxury rehabilitation clinic in Thailand from which he was expelled for his few attempts to get off heroin and for considering him a bad influence on other patients.

His legal problems have been perpetuated over time, because in October 2019 he was fined for continuous speeding: he was caught four times in three weeks, and he had to pay almost 11,000 euros. A month later, he was fined nearly 10,000 for violent behavior while drunk in Paris, where he was arrested twice in the same week.

Also scandalous have been his relationships, the most famous with Kate Moss, with whom they came to set a date for a wedding that was never held. Many will remember the photographs in which the model appeared consuming cocaine and which was a serious blow to her career. That was in the recording studio for a Babyshambles record with Doherty. The singer also flirted with Amy Winehouse, to whom he also painted a painting with his own blood and which was sold for 43,000 euros. In addition, he has two children: Astile, born from a relationship with the singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish, and who will turn 18 in July; and a daughter, Aisling, age nine, after a brief relationship with model Lindi Hingston.