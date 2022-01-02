The television host Pete davidson participated with Miley Cyrus at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at the end of the year show. After the event came to an end, the comedian was encouraged to share some photos with the singer, making it clear that they both share a nice friendship.

“No, I’m not going to stop talking about Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. It was incredible, “commented the celebrity. In the post, you can also see the pre-event production.

Miley Cyrus had an incident with her wardrobe during the New Year’s show

Miley Cyrus welcomed 2022 by sharing her music with her fans at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party concert, alongside comedian Pete Davidson. The meeting was broadcast via streaming on the Peacock platform.

While the singer performed the song “Party in the USA”, she suffered an unforeseen event with her wardrobe. The top she was wearing came off.

Holding the garment in her hand, the artist turned around and continued singing. While he did not interrupt his presentation, he made his way to the back of the stage to fix the problem.

Moments later, he reappeared with a red jacket on top. “Everyone is definitely looking at me now! (Still) I wear the most clothing I’ve ever worn on stage, ”he joked.

Miley Cyrus reacts after being excluded from the 2022 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus was not mentioned in the list of nominees presented by those in charge of the gala. Along with her, there was also the absence of artists such as Lana del Rey and Lorde, who reached records for sale in 2021.

Another artist who is also not on the list is Machine Gun Kelly. The 31-year-old rapper didn’t take the news of his exclusion very well and took to Twitter to express his annoyance.

For her part, Miley Cyrus reacted by retweeting an article about great artists who never received a Grammy. “In good company,” he commented.