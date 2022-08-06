with picturesThe love between Kim Kardashian (41) and Pete Davidson may have been temporary, but the comedian’s body decorations for his ex are anything but. At least three tattoos recall his relationship with the reality star, as well as a brand.

“It’s so cute, guys!” Kim cheered to a bewildered Ellen DeGeneres last March. She had just revealed that Davidson does indeed have the word “Kim” written on his chest, as has already been whispered. Fans assumed it was a tattoo, but no needle was involved.

“It’s not a tattoo, it’s a brand,” said Kim, who melted when she told about it. ,,He wanted something different for once.” Davidson is after all a ‘tattoo person’ and then an ink decoration for your girlfriend is the basis. After more than three tattoos, he apparently had a hunch: it Saturday night liveface had a hot iron stamp with Kim’s name stamped onto his body. Read on under the photo See also Another explosion at home in Den Bosch

Pete Davidson with his brand. © Instagram Dave Sirius



“I think he was like, ‘I want something I can’t take away,” Kim said at the time. “I don’t want to be able to remove it, not be able to hide it, that it’s just there, like a scar on me.”

He will also know that, now that it was announced today that the two are separated after nine months. Incidentally, the brand is not Kim’s favorite ode to Davidson’s body. A plaque on his left shoulder refers to her ambitions as a future lawyer. “My girl is a lawyer,” the tattoo reads. Read on under the photo

“My girl is a lawyer,” Pete Davidson’s body reads. © Instagram Stories Kim Kardashian



Fans also spotted a tattoo that reads ‘KNSCP’ near his shoulder earlier this year. It would refer to Kim and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she had with Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

Pete also has the names Jasmine and Aladdin on his collarbone, with the symbol for infinity (∞) in between. It’s a reference to the skit the two played together at Saturday night livein which they kissed each other for the first time. See also The epidemic curve in Spain consolidates its decline but experts call for caution Read on under the post, with the tattoo close to Davidson’s necklace





Kim didn’t get branded or tattooed, but thought Pete (28) was the one. That was to be hoped for him too. He previously took some tattoos for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, which he had covered in recent years. The singer did the same with the decorations she took for him.

