Pete Davidson (Staten Island, New York, 29 years old) has been in the media spotlight since his signing in 2013 for the comedy show Saturday night Live. But what has led him to occupy the headlines of the social chronicle, without a doubt, have been his courtships with stars of music, fashion and television: the singer Ariana Grande (with whom he became engaged), the model Kaia Gerber —daughter of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber—, actress Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons), the businesswoman Kim Kardashian or the model Emily Ratajkowski, among others. However, what has now become news again is due to a health issue: the comedian has entered a rehabilitation clinic to deal with his mental health problems.

From his first appearance on the television show, he became a comedy star, capable of transforming tragedy into laughter as if it were therapy: his father, who worked as a firefighter, was one of the victims of the attacks on the 9-11. According to Davidson himself, he has recounted in the past, she has been suffering from borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder for some time, for which he had already been treated on occasion. Now, according to family sources close to the US media, she has entered a rehabilitation center to receive help, again, from professionals.

More information

page six has been the first to echo the news. Hours later, the news portal TMZ confirmed it with the same sources. “Pete regularly goes to rehab to get better and take a mental break. That’s what’s happening, ”said a friend of the comedian, who added:“ Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step forward and ask for help when he knows he needs it ”. The comedian has felt supported at all times by his current girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, and by his friends to make this decision.

Davidson is being treated at the same facility in Pennsylvania where his friend John Mulaney, also a comedian, is seeking help for his alcohol and drug problems. Now the comedian, according to sources, would be “taking a well-deserved break to focus on himself and learn to better deal with the problems derived from his disorders.”

Pete Davidson on the red carpet at the Met Gala, held on May 1, 2023 in New York. Anthony Behar (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA / Cordon Press)

Just a few weeks ago, Davidson was back in the spotlight after he had to publicly apologize after an incident with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). The comedian bought a dog instead of adopting it, something that the animal organization reproached him with a statement sent to TMZso he ended up leaving a message on his voicemail insulting the association and the person in charge who had criticized buying a pet. Days later he was also charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles). At the time of the accident, police sources denied that it was a drug or alcohol-related collision, so he was not arrested. But it is still unknown how he lost control of the vehicle: he first hit a fire hydrant and ended up crashing into a house that had to be demolished.

It is not the first time that he has been forced to step away from the spotlight and focus on his health, both mental and physical. In addition to borderline personality disorder, Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. He has also had problems with drug use, something that has led him to go through rehab to get clean. In an interview for Variety in 2021, the comedian confessed how he lived the moment when he was diagnosed with the disorder a few years before: “I was confused all the time, I thought something was wrong, but I didn’t know how to deal with it. When someone finally tells you, the tension is released and you feel so much better.”

In 2018, Davidson worried his followers after posting a message with suicidal overtones on his social networks – today deactivated – after being the target of all kinds of ridicule and criticism. At that time, the comedian was convinced that no one was next to him. A bump that led him to accept psychological help to treat his early depression.