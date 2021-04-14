Unics Kazan won their ticket to the Eurocup final on Wednesday, in which they will face AS Monaco, after defeating Virtus Bolonia, who started as a great favorite for the title, in an even third semifinal match, which incidentally gives the Russian team a place for the next edition of the Euroleague (100-107). The Russians, who lost the first match on Italian soil, matched the series on their track and today repeated their triumph – this time in Bologna – thanks to the great performance of players like John Brown (20 points, eight rebounds, PIR 31) and Jamar Smith (24 points, four triples and five assists), well seconded by John Holland (14 points) or Okaro White (22 points). The project led by Sasa Djordjevic, the main candidate for the title, reached the semifinals with nineteen consecutive wins, but the two setbacks against the Russians leave him, one more year, out of the main European competition despite starting with a field advantage in his semifinal.

The first two quarters were the most even. The first ended with a tie at 21 and with Milos Teodosic, MVP of the regular phase, and Nate Wolters as top scorers. The script was repeated in the second act, in which the Italians dominated the rebound and presented better shooting percentages, although they could not get off the ground, and the break was reached with a tight 48-46 and the ticket for the grand final in the air . After the break, Unics went up a gear in defense and Holland and Smith’s 3-pointers put their team ahead, with advantages that amounted to ten points, despite Teodosic continuing to do damage and the other great local star, Marco Belinelli, broke into the game, which did not prevent the Russians from dominating the third quarters and coming with an advantage to the last ten minutes (67-73, min 30).

Unics continued to suffer to stay up and saw his income drop to four points due to the Italian push. Again it was Jamar Smith who gave air to his people from the perimeter. On the basis of free throws, Sasa Djordjevic’s players managed to cut differences in the last two minutes, although a very distant triple from Isaiah Canaan half a minute from the conclusion, and in the last second of possession, he finished deciding the semifinal and he put Unics Kazan in the final that will start on April 27 and, incidentally, in the next edition of the Euroleague.