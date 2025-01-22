Petar Cikusa is one of the young athletes who represent the present and future of Spanish sport and society. Born in Bordils (Gerona) to a Serbian father and Croatian mother, at just 19 years old he is a central defender who already stands out in Barcelona and in the handball team that this Wednesday begins the second phase of the World Cup against Norway (8:30 p.m., Teledeporte ). —After the comeback against the powerful Sweden (29-29), now it’s the host team’s turn. —We have seen them quite well. In Castellón (tournament prior to the World Cup) we beat them, but it won’t be the same because they are playing at home and they need the victory no matter what. We have to show that we aspire to everything. —Did you expect Ribera (coach) to take you out on the court against Sweden in moments of maximum tension?—I already said it when I arrived, I am here to help the team whenever necessary and I will always give my best.—Does Does being so brave when playing come from your Spanish side or the Balkan side?—Since I was little I have been a warrior, especially in my game, which I will never change. And it’s on my part, I was born like this. It is neither Balkan nor Spanish, it is mine..Related News Standard handball No The unusual sporting gesture of Pérez de Vargas: he avoided the expulsion of a rival Miguel Zarza The result and the epic comeback of Spain will remain from the clash against Sweden, but the goalkeeper He went viral for a detail beyond his stops—he shares the team and a room with his twin brother Djordje (right back for Montpellier). What did they say after the intense match against Sweden?—Not much. We spoke with the family and little else.—And how does your father, who was also a handball player, handle the fact of having two sons competing in a World Cup?—After experiencing European and World Cups in lower categories, for him it is a little more exciting that we are here with the Hispanics. Both my father and my mother, our sister and the family are very happy that we can enjoy something like this. But above all, that the effort we have made these years to be here has been rewarded. In the end, my father has also been a player and is very happy to see us playing in a World Cup with the senior team and against very good people.—When did you know that you were in the squad for the World Cup?—After the Games (you were in Paris 2024 ) I started playing well with Barça, but then things didn’t go so well for me. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be on the list of 18.—There aren’t many teams where two pairs of brothers play. The Dujshebaevs, now veterans, are they a reference for you?—Yes, especially Álex. Apart from being the captain, he helps us young people a lot. Dani too, but Álex is always on top. It’s going well for us because the two of them have already gone through this phase of young people entering the national team and their advice gives us a lot. Against Sweden I was very comfortable, I was not nervous at all with them at my side.—Speaking of veterans, you have a special relationship with Pérez de Vargas.—Gonzalo is always there for whatever it is and for the young people, especially for my brother. In addition to being the best goalkeeper in the world, for me he is like a father.—What other veteran or veterans do you advise young people?—They are all good people, but it is true that Agus (Casado) is always on top of us and gives us tips during the games. In the end, we are half young and half veterans, we are adapting very well to them and they to us. We give that smile energy that we get out of everyone for the stupid things we say. We are all comfortable and now the best is coming.

