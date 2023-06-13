Petanque | There is a classic brick building “hidden” in Pasila, where the editor of HS initially surprised Finland’s best

What happens when Finland’s best petanque player Mikko Lehti and HS’s sports reporter compete in Pasila’s petanque hall. The magazine also explains what competitive petanque is.

The steel ball hits the sand field. Second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth. Bewilderment follows: I lead 1-0 after the first round.

Species is petanque and the best petanque player in Finland is on the other side Mikko Lehti.

The venue is the Helsinki Pétanque hall in Pasila. It’s not just any hall, but a solid facility with four courts located in VR’s former locomotive depots.

With the traffic arrangements completed with the shopping center Tripla, the brick buildings completed on both sides of the year 1900 are also more easily accessible.

Mikko Lehti

As a player, Lehti, 40, does not represent the Helsinki club but Kärkölä Riemukaarti. Lehti is from Kärkölä and that’s where he started practicing the sport.

“There was some talkop petanque there in 1995. I went with my brother and father. That’s where it started.”

The first contact with the sport was quite strong.

“We won the race with gas station balls.”

Since then, Lehti has had some gap years, but after moving to the capital region, playing became year-round. Right now, the playing is not as close as it has been at its peak.

“I have a 1.5-month-old child at home, so the summer goes by with fewer throws. Twice a week I go throwing.”

Mikko Lehte’s ball (on the left) is the closest to the snad, i.e. the point for Lehte.

Second round of throwing: Lehti takes a 2–1 lead. In the third round, a new surprise happens: I even the situation. The magazine’s attempt to shoot my ball out of range fails.

Finland in terms of sports activities, the association chose Lehti as the 2022 Finnish pentaque athlete. The biggest success came in 2021, when Lehti together Marko Jakonen, Olli Sinnemaan and Tuukka Ylönen with was winning the World Cup bronze medal for three-person teams (players can be changed in the middle of the match) in Spain.

“Then there was a medal that will hardly ever be renewed,” Lehti states modestly.

The newspaper justifies its comment with the fact that they were underestimated in the World Cup. In addition, Finland’s rise to the top of the world is a challenge, as there are only 450 licensed players, two-thirds of whom are over 55 years old.

“It’s not a very media-sexy sport, like frisbee golf. The Vetskukisat are the biggest competitions”, says Lehti about the age group and laughs.

In France, the mother country of petanque, there are 300,000–400,000 licensed players and millions of enthusiasts.

For many, petanque is a sport that is played in the parks of Paris. The name of Lehte’s club, Riemukaari, also refers to Paris.

“We drink wine and eat baguettes. In Finland, it is associated with a cabin and a cabin,” says Lehti.

“Competition petanque is different from cottage petanque.”

The magazine is starting to pick up speed. High setting throws fall next to the snad. My own throws are starting to resemble my normal level: the balls go far from the snad, to say the least. The point difference increases round by round.

The setter can throw from a crouch, making it easier to read the shapes of the field.

Racing cat the most typical form of competition is the triple of teams of three, where each player has his own role.

The setter tries to get the ball as close as possible to the goal ball, or snad.

The shooter aims to remove the opponent’s bullets.

The team’s decision player is usually an intermediate player who must be able to play both roles, for example to decide the throw with a spiral throw.

“I’ve been a setter, but it’s starting to turn in the direction of a midfielder,” Lehti says about his own role.

One stumbling block for Finns is shooting. According to the magazine, especially if the snadi is further, i.e. closer to ten meters, there will be problems. Lehti cannot say the actual reason for this.

“There are more tough competitions in the world”, Lehti thinks.

Mikko Lehti always wipes the ball before throwing.

I manage to reduce the situation to 3-8 or was it 3-9… Frankly speaking, my throws are only getting worse – at the same time Lehti is sure to drop his marbles in the corners of the snad. I try to shoot Lehte’s ball off the snad once – I don’t hit.

When in the sport, the playing equipment is steel balls, there should be no sophistication, i.e. extremely expensive equipment. You can, however, have fun playing in Kuul.

“The most expensive balls cost around 350 euros [kolme kuulaa], I myself play with about 170 euros worth of balls. One ball lasts from three to four years,” says Lehti.

The racing balls are entirely made of steel, but Lehti tells about one attempted fraud.

“Some German had mercury inside the bullet to make it stop more easily. The ball was put in half and they were no longer thrown.”

The match ends when Lehti stylizes the two points he needs, i.e. two of his balls are closer to the snad than mine. My losses are 3-13. For those who have heard a few times before, the result should be at least acceptable.

SM mixed doubles and triples competitions 17.–18. June in Turku.

Here are the final readings from the match Ismo Uusitupa–Mikko Lehti.

Helsinki Pétanque support collapsed

Because Helsinki Pétanque’s space in Pasila at VR’s locomotive stables is quite large, and the rent is reasonably high, several tens of thousands of euros per year. The space is rented from Senaattikinteistö.

Helsinki Pétanque has received a substantial grant from the city, around 30,000 euros, but this year the grant dropped to a third, around 10,000 euros.

Helsinki Pétanque appealed against the decision of the sport division of the culture and leisure board, but the board rejected the appeal.

According to the Helsinki Culture and Sports Board, the grant now received by Helsinki Pétanque is in line with this year’s grant criteria. According to the board, the club has been granted too much aid in the past, but it will not be recovered.

Previously, the difference between rent and subsidy was covered by membership fees. There are around 170-180 members, but the number of active players is 93 (85 adults and eight juniors).

How is the rent handled now?

“That’s a good question,” answers Mikko Lehti, who is also the secretary of Helsinki Pétanque.

Fact This is how pétanque is played Snadi must be thrown 6–10 meters away from the throwing circle. Mikko Lehti measured the length of the throw with steps. Petanque is played in teams of 1–3 people. In singles and doubles each player has three balls, in triples two.

The beginner makes a 35-50 centimeter throwing circle in the sand and throws the snad 6-10 meters away so that it is at least a meter from all obstacles.

Next, the starter throws the ball as close as possible to the snad.

Next, the other team’s pitcher tries to get closer to the snad than the starter. If it is a triple, the third team’s player is next to throw.

After this, it is the turn of the team whose ball is not closest to the snad. If at the end the team closest to the snad has balls left, it throws the remaining balls in an attempt to get extra points.

The team whose ball is closest to the snad gets the points for the round. The team gets as many points as they hear is closest to the snad.

The team that got the points continues the game from the place where the previous round ended. 13 points are required to win the game. Source: Finnish Pétanque Federation.