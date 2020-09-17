It’s light, the poppies. A breath and the petals fly away, a little too much chemistry and they die. A petition called “We want poppies”, circulating for a few days and calling for the ban of synthetic pesticides, has already collected more than one million three hundred thousand signatures including that, in recent hours, of the Minister of Transition ecological herself, Barbara Pompili, considered number three in government. A strong support at first glance, especially since she had carried in 2016, as Secretary of State for Biodiversity, the law banning neonicotinoids. Except that the government of which Ms. Pompili belongs has just reauthorized its use. Whatever we think of their influence on beet growing, we can therefore understand certain reactions, including that of Yannick Jadot for whom “Here we go beyond the limits of duplicity.” But with the petals, the words fly away and, as an experienced politician said, it is not the weather vane that turns, it is the wind.

Maurice Ulrich’s note