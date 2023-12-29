Petäjävesi | A passenger car caught fire in a head-on collision, the police describe the accident as serious

After nine in the evening, STT was not given precise information about personal injuries from the police of Siš-Suomen, but the accident was described as serious.

Two passenger cars collided with each other in Central Finland in Petäjävedi happened on Friday evening at half past eight. A total of four people were involved in the head-on crash, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

After nine in the evening, STT was not given precise information about personal injuries from the police of Siš-Suomen, but the accident was described as serious. According to the police, the collision is suspected to have occurred when one of the cars had started to overtake the other.

The accident happened on Kukkarontie near the village of Kukkaro. According to the rescue service, one of the cars caught fire due to the collision.

The traffic there was still interrupted after nine in the evening.