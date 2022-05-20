The former La Spezia champion follows the Giro d’Italia as a commentator for Rai Sport: “I live it as if I were still in the race. Demare at the moment is the strongest sprinter in the race”

Alessandro Petacchi, in action in the 2003 Giro d’Italia, wins a sprint in the pink jersey

Genoa – With his sprints at supersonic speed he wrote the history of the Giro d’Italia. Now Alessandro Petacchi from La Spezia tells the story of the pink race every day, in the Rai commentary. «Commenting on the Giro is nice – says Ale-Jet – I live it as if I were in the race.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS