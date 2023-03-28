At the moment Amazon has in his hands the rights of The Lord of the rings to be able to develop television series, that leads us to the premiere of The Rings of Power last year. And in this type of product, it is necessary for the characters to have mounts to move, and now, PETA he has asked them to stop filming with horses.

As reported by Variety, the organization has said that producers who can’t help but exploit animals should find a new way to go after a horse died of heart failure while filming season 2 of the show. And it is that moving for so long caused this state related to fatigue.

This is what they mentioned:

It seems that living underground with orcs is normal for the producers of The Rings of Power, because they have the option of using CGI, mechanical platforms and other humane methods that would not kill the vulnerable horses on set. PETA is calling on the creators of the show, and all other producers, to undertake a new search without using real horses. If they can’t help but exploit animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because nobody wants to. watch a spin-off for TV with torment as its theme.

Here’s what a spokesman said Amazon at the time:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on March 21. The incident took place in the morning while the horse was being exercised before trials. The coach was not in costume and filming had not started yet. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. Independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of heart failure.

Remember that the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is available in Amazon Prime Video.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It could be a matter for both parties here, the truth is that animals are being exploited because they do not have a decision criteria. But there’s also the matter that the horse already had health problems, it’s not like he was killed.