PETA-approved: The recycled retro 90s from Flamingos' Life

Where does Flamingos' Life come from?

One of the most sustainable shoe brands is Flamingos' Life from Spain. The fair fashion company was founded in 2015 by Carlos García, his brother and a friend. Their goal: to produce animal-free and biodegradable sneakers from corn waste, bamboo, organic cotton and natural rubber.

Another vegan sneaker brand?

Yes, the brand with the upside-down F as its logo relies on vegan materials, transparency of supply chains and fair working conditions. The sneakers have been awarded the “PETA Approved Vegan” certificate by PETA. Every shoe purchase supports reforestation projects in Indonesia, Nepal or Madagascar, an additional aspect of the brand's comprehensive environmental protection concept.

And the implementation?

Most Flamingos' Life sneakers are made from corn waste, an agricultural waste product that is mixed with recycled polyester or organic cotton. The upper material of the shoes is made from this corn waste. For the inner lining of the shoes, Flamingos' Life only uses recycled cotton, cotton from certified organic farming or bamboo. This conserves resources and is less harmful to biodiversity and the health of producers.

Where are the shoes made?

All production takes place in family businesses in Spain and Portugal that have a lot of experience in the shoemaking trade. The individual sections of the manufacturing process are very craft-intensive, as the various textile parts of the shoes require skilled handling.







Don't they also make sneakers out of PET?

Flamingos' Life works closely with the organization Waste Free Ocean, which fishes PET bottles from oceans and rivers, which in turn are used as recycled raw material to make the sneakers. This saves a lot of water and energy in production and at the same time reduces the amount of waste in the oceans.

Stylish and fair?

Yes. In addition to their social responsibility, the sneakers particularly impress me with their attractive look. The models are all minimalist, combined with a fashionable retro aesthetic. Thanks to their timelessly casual look, the unisex sneakers go well with work and everyday outfits.