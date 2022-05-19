All those wonderful hits, all those fine synthesizer melodies from the eighties. The Pet Shop Boys can sprinkle it like they’re gingerbread cookies, from ‘Suburbia’ to ‘Domino Dancing’ and from ‘West End Girls’ to ‘It’s a Sin’. But where on Wednesday in the AFAS was the live humor, the sense of camp that always surrounded their music so blatantly?

Singer Neil Tennant has become a stiff elderly gentleman with a distinguished bald head, in an immaculate trench coat that gives him the appearance of a banker on his way to the City of London. Keyboardist Chris Lowe remained his immobile self, behind a keyboard on which he plays at least one of the lavish parts live. They are in their sixties, anxiously trying to regain the boyish élan of their classics. But ‘Opportunities’ with the winning chorus „I’ve got the brains, you’ve got the looks: let’s make lots of money” came out bloodless, without the biting irony of that time.

Fill in the blanks

Behind the screen with the mathematically tight projections and beautiful lighting effects is a band in which the women in particular play a decisive role, because they provide Tennant’s nasal vocals with colorful background vocals. U2’s ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ combined with the gay disco classic ‘Can’t Take My Eyes off of You’ remains one of the most successful mash-ups ever. New songs ‘Monkey Business’ and ‘Dreamland’ are filling-in exercises of proven synthesizer disco, in which the movement on stage (why not dancers with feathers and tutus?) is especially missed.

At this two-time postponed concert, the Pet Shop Boys seemed to have been living under a rock. Not a single word about the pandemic, not a word about the war in Ukraine. 26 songs were blasted through with great precision. But Neil Tennant’s conclusion “We were never being boring” the Pet Shop Boys barely lived up to.

doll Pet Shop Boys† Heard: 18/5, Afas, Amsterdam.