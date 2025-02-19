Pet Shop Boys, Scissor Sisters or Azealia Banks, to Kalorama Madrid 2025

After the celebration of its first edition last summer, Kalorama Madrid will return to the capital on June 20 and 21, 2025 in the Magic Caja enclosure. There will be two days of outdoor music that will be attended by artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Boy Harsher, Jorja Smith, Azealia Banks, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips and Scissor Sisters.

As a sign, Pet Shop Boys will pay his career bringing his Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Livea tour in which the group has been submerged for four years. Likewise, Jorja Smith will bring his R&B, soul and electronics on stage, while Azealia Banks will bet on hip-hop and Houseboth being as two of the main claims of this second edition.

Fusing Glam and Pop, Scissor Sisters will return to the Peninsula after 11 years without offering any concert. The contemporary rock-folk of Father John Misty is added to the group, as well as The Flaming Lips, a band that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Yoshimi Battle The Pink Robotsthe album that consolidated it within the indie-psychodelic.

Within the national level, the poster presents Maria Arnal in her new alone facet, who visited the editorial of eldiario.es A few days ago. Alizzz, Putochinomaricón and Laura Sam, who are part of a list of Spanish names, include silver, Irenegarry, Bloodstein and the good son are also highlighted.

The waiting list to access presale is already open in the web The festival and tickets will be put up for sale.