At some point in the 1970s it was agreed that, in the field of popular music, rock would be synonymous with transcendental music, important records and songs, thus relegating the concept of pop to the category of useless and useless music. throw. Nobody seemed to remember that the Beatles themselves had opened the great confluence between the melody of pop and the force of rock. Then came the eighties and someone decided that music made with synthesizers would never deserve the same respect as rock made with guitar, bass and drums. Nobody stopped to think about the flavor of the future that Kraftwerk’s songs and Giorgio Moroder’s robotic productions had.

It was just at that time, when duos made up of a vocalist and a keyboardist were beginning to be frowned upon, that Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe created Pet Shop Boys. They immediately triumphed with ‘West End Girls’ and for this reason they were regarded with skepticism; possibly they were another of those great sensations that nobody will remember tomorrow. But it was not like that. The second also won single, and the next one, and the one that came after, and a few more. His reign fluctuated in intensity, but it lasted for years and remained valid while his songs were shaping a yellow brick road towards that Oz that we no longer know what it is or where it is, but that we never stop look for. If only because a song can give us the necessary energy to revive at the worst of times.

They turned their weaknesses into virtues, as Neil Tennant did with his voice, vulnerable and human.

Thirty-five years later, 37 of those songs appear together in Smash. The Singles 1985-2020, revealing itself to be much more than an impressive collection of fabulous singles. Someone said that Tennant and Lowe are like Gilbert & George dedicating themselves to music instead of the visual arts. They are subversive without being noticed. They are ironic, elegant. And tenacious, since they continue making music as if there was still the possibility that it could change, even a little, this world.

Such a mission is much easier to carry out if you have a musical wardrobe like the one they have accumulated during their career. Pet Shop Boys’ pop is good for laughing, crying, dancing, but also —oh, surprise— for thinking. Rather than a greatest hits collection, it should be seen as a kind of artistic retrospective. Here we see, for example, his weaknesses becoming his great power. In the same way that by being bland on stage they developed theatrical concerts that were almost musical, Tennant also imposed the stamp of his voice, vulnerable, human. A voice that is collective when it talks about life on the outskirts of cities (‘Suburbia’), the unbearable burden of guilt (‘It’s A Sin’), the melancholy produced by nostalgia for what was and is gone. fading with time.

Promotional portrait of the group Pet Shop Boys. CHRIS NASH

They captured the latter in the immense ‘Being Boring’, one of their best songs, but also one of the best songs in the history of pop music. Distinguished and contained, it is also an unbeatable example when it comes to disarming the theory that this couple only makes easy songs to dance to. Regardless of the sound clothing they are wearing, the Pet Shop Boys compositions can just as easily be played by an entire orchestra as by a gentleman with a banjo. Dusty Springfield and Liza Minnelli sang his songs and they, in turn, transformed an Elvis classic (‘Always On My Mind’) and placed it in hundreds of clubs where dozens of shirtless men danced to their rhythm. Because Pet Shop Boys are masters in the art of decontextualization. They reaffirmed themselves as such when they queered a U2 anthem in style and turned it into dance music, fusing it with a light Frankie Valli song. They, the duo whose singer once said were not a gay group, but a gay pop group. It may look the same, but it’s not at all.

Their irony can imply that they are only interested in the frivolous. Fake. In 1994 they turned the party that had once been the Village People’s ‘Go West’ into an elegy for AIDS victims. A year later they performed that song at the Brit Awards gala accompanied by a choir of Welsh miners. With this gesture, they brought together two historically oppressed groups —the LGBT and the mining community— before films like billy elliott either pride, staging one of the most beautiful political arguments in pop music of the last century. They did it with the same ease with which they later absorbed Latin rhythms for songs like ‘Bilingual’ or ‘Se a vida é’, just when their compatriots boasted of nationalism with Britpop. Or like when analog electronics became fashionable and they made an album with pianos and guitars. In addition, there are those titles taken from conversations: ‘I Don’t Know What You Want But I Can’t Give It Anymore’ (I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it to you) or ‘How Can You Expect To Be Taken Seriously ?’ (How do you expect to be taken seriously?, supposedly dedicated to George Michael and absent from this collection). Sparks invented the grammatical formula, but they have been able to refine it.

Although Smash coincide with the duo’s current tour, centered around their hits, it’s a record that stands on its own. His arsenal of great songs—and not all of them have been released in single— It is undeniable, but Pet Shop Boys also have major works —Actually, Behaviour, Very— whose real importance will one day be recognized. Their albums began to lose strength during the 2000s, but they recovered it in the following decade, with the productions of Stuart Price, who helped them shape the songs that appear on the last section of the compilation: ‘The Pop Kids’, ‘I Don’t Wanna’ or the sublime ‘Love Is A Bourgeois Construct’, which resorts to the trick that Price and Madonna used with ‘Hung Up’, but replacing Abba’s loop with one by Michael Nyman that fits like a glove .

Nobody will be able to accuse them of having abandoned themselves to inertia, although it will be difficult for them to rise to the top of the lists again. The times change. However, whatever the future holds for us, the British cultural institution that is the Pet Shop Boys must be respected and revered. That is what all these magnificent songs ask for, so important, as lasting as the most.

Pet Shop Boys Smash. The Singles 1985-2020

Parlophone/Warner

