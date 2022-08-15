The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has implemented a pet-assisted psychotherapy program, the first of its kind at the national level.

The program, in cooperation with the General Command of Dubai Police, the Al Marmoom Initiative and the Bush Bowes Pets Company, has achieved positive results with the 30 cases in which it was used, including women and children.

The Foundation had launched the “Psychological Therapy with the Assistance of Pets” program in November last year, as a complementary or alternative treatment to traditional psychological sessions, where some trained pets are used to improve the social and psychological performance of children and adults, especially after they have been exposed to strong traumas or negative experiences such as illness or loss. or violence and abuse.

The Foundation revealed the results of the implementation of the first phase during a meeting held by the Foundation’s Acting Director General, Sheikha Saeed Al-Mansoori, with its partners in the program, the Director of the General Department for the Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, and the Director of the Security and Personal Protection Department, Colonel Obaid Mubarak bin Yarouf, and the Director of the Security Inspection Department in the General Department of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei.

She confirmed the success of the first phase of the initiative, the first of its kind at the national level.

She said that the implementation of the initiative came within the framework of developing new and innovative ways to support children and adults who are victims of violence and exploitation, improve their adaptive and interactive abilities, improve their ability to perform their social tasks, establish healthy and positive relationships with others and those around them, improve their mood, and raise Happiness rates and stress relief.

She explained that the results of using pets had very positive repercussions in dealing with cases, which prompted the development of the initiative in the future, and the expansion of its scope and the range of beneficiaries of its diverse and purposeful programs.

Al Mansouri thanked the partners who played a key role in the success of the program, hoping that these results will be the beginning of providing more pioneering services that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a forerunner in the field of social services.

