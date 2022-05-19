Pet food, the European food market will cross the 26 billion mark within the next four years

Give it supplements to “shelf life solutions” up to insects and vegan proteins: the market of pet food world puts the turbo, entrusting its own future to two fundamental keywords such as innovation and research. According to Grand View Researchon a global market level, will exceed the 99 billion dollar mark sales by the end of 2022. But that’s not all: according to what is indicated by the same economic portal, it is expected that the asset will be able to further increase its revenueshitting 139 billion by 2030 with a growth compound annual average of 4.4%.

Staying in a global perspective, second Fortune Business Insightsthe North America holds the majority share of the world market, followed by Brazilwhile the fastest growing areas in the coming years will be theAsia and the South America. Turning toEuropethe United Kingdom proves to be the most virtuous market in Old Worldfollowed by Germany And France.

It’s still, Market Data Forecast instead he focuses on the European situation, focusing on the economic developments in the sector: after closing 2021 in excess of $ 22 billion in turnover, the European pet food market is expected to cut the milestone of $ 26 billion within the next 4 years with a CAGR of 3.15%.

Beyond the extremely positive scenario data, futuristic trends emerge that characterize and will influence the sector in view of the coming years: in this regard, the analysis carried out by Food Engineering Magaccording to which pet lovers will mostly buy foods that contain supplements, including vitamins and probiotics, useful for maintaining the well-being of their 4-legged friends.

This is the picture that emerges from a series of research conducted on the main international newspapers in the sector by Espresso Communication for CFS European innovative company that sees the pet food division as one of the pillars of its business thanks to the production of solutions useful for extending the shelf life of individual products.

“We are an innovative company and, as such, we are aware that we have to keep up with the times,” he says Massimo Cupello Chestnutmanaging director of CFS Europe. “It is no secret that pets are a source of joy in people’s lives and taking care of them and their nutrition has become essential: for this reason, we at CFS Europe we create natural solutions, such as antioxidants, which are useful for preserving products and extending their shelf life “, adds Castagna.

“These reduce the risk to find on individual shelves foods that, after a certain period of time, can be subject to oxidation and suffer negative effects in terms of flavor, aroma, texture and nutrients. Our commitment to the asset is also demonstrated by our presence at Interzoo, the leading trade fair for the sector to be held in Nuremberg from 24 to 27 May “, remarks Castagna.

From shelf life solutions we move on to insects which, according to what is indicated by New Food Magazine, will be one of the main trends in the industry because they have the same nutritional value as traditional protein sources such as chicken, beef and fish. In addition, they are also rich in proteins, amino acids and macronutrients. And again, insects, unlike beef and fish, are hypoallergenic: this means that they are excellent for the diet of sensitive animals.

The path of knowledge of the new trends of pet food continues with vegan proteins, which, according to a study carried out by Corporate Knights, are chosen by pet lovers to guarantee their 4-legged friends the healthiest food possible. It is no coincidence, then, that the global vegan pet food market will grow to $ 17 billion by 2028.

Finally, here is a reference to sustainability: Food Engineering Mag proposes a further article based on the will of pet owners to acquire only products with recyclable packaging in order to reduce the amount of waste and respect the Planet without making the playmate lack top quality food.

In summary, here is the trend that will mark the future of pet food according to CFS Europe experts: add supplements such as vitamins and probiotics within the individual products to guarantee your pets a rich and balanced diet; preserving food by using useful solutions to prolong the shelf life of foods such as antioxidants, insert the insects in the diet of their four-legged friends, as they are rich in proteins, amino acids and macronutrients; replace animal proteins with vegan ones in order to take care of the nutrition and well-being of their four-legged friends; assume a “green oriented” attitude, choosing only and exclusively products that are distributed through recyclable packaging.

