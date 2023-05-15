Pet food, Italians seek the quality of “Made in Italy” also for their pets

Attention to their own four-legged friends it manifests itself more and more with the care that is dedicated to the choice of their nutrition. Often, in fact, those who own a pet dog or cat consider it “one of the family” and therefore, when choosing how to feed it, they select the products with the same criteria he applies to his own diet and that of his family members. This is the photograph taken by the new edition of theObservatory I imagine of Gs1 Italywhich explored the consumption trends that emerged during the 2022 in the world of nutrition for domestic dogs and cats.

With reference to 2022, the Immagino Observatory has detected the characteristics and sales trend of over 4,700 pet care products, around 80% intended for feeding dogs and cats, identifying the main market trends. “Of all the consumption phenomena monitored, pet care shows the most dynamic trends in the areas of free fromof the rich-in and ofitalianness” explains Samantha Correalebusiness intelligence manager of Gs1 Italy.

“It is these three areas – explains Correale – that develop the most of the supply and demand of products intended for the nutrition of dogs and cats, similarly to what happens for human nutrition. So, if it is true that Italians show a greater attention to one’s health and nutritionpet owners also face the nutrition of their pet with this same approach”. But let’s see better what it means.

