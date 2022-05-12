Dubai (Union)

Al Mirfa Market, the new market on the waterfront in the “Deira Islands”, announced that it will host the “pet exhibition” once again on Sunday, May 22 from 3 pm until 10 pm, which gives its visitors and those interested in furry animals a unique opportunity. One of a kind to spend a day full of fun, entertainment and immersive atmosphere.

The event, hosted by this magnificent waterfront, will include a special arena crowded with pets, entertainment competitions and parades, in addition to activities and awareness programs throughout the day. Families and visitors will also have the opportunity to see dog fashion shows, dog training sessions, a cat beauty contest, pet competitions, the “Wof Parade” and pet farms.

The “Pet Show” is an entertaining and entertaining event designed to raise awareness of pet care, presenting the latest products related to pets, special food, fashion, health care, and much more. Visitors to the market will have an exciting day in the children’s play area, which contains many games, slides and jumping castles, in addition to enjoying a range of food and beverage stalls.

The new working hours in the “Marfa Market” start from 12 noon until 12 midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 2 pm until 2 am on Friday, while it starts from 12 pm until 2 am on Saturday.