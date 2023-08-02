Pet Development | Dogs’ brains have grown – larger in bred than in older breeds

The brains of the bred dog breeds are larger than those of the older breeds, researchers found.

The beginning originally, domestication reduced the brains of dogs compared to the parent wolf.

However, dog breeds bred in recent centuries have larger brains than older breeds, Hungarian and Swedish researchers found.

They compared the brain volume of more than 50 wolves and nearly 870 dogs representing 159 breeds.

Wolves’ brains were about a quarter larger than those of dogs of the same size, and all dogs had smaller brains compared to their body size than wolves.

Others too animal brains are known to have shrunk as a result of domestication.

The brain is an energy-hungry organ, which, when large, significantly increases the animal’s food consumption.

That’s why the brain starts to shrink quickly if even less brains are enough to continue the family. In order to be successful, domestic animals don’t have to fend off predators, find food helpers and do well in mating competitions like wild animals.

Researchers expected that the brain size of different dog breeds would be affected by the purpose of the breed or the shape of the skull.

They also thought in advance that the breeds with the longest lifespan or the most litters would have saved their brains the most.

However, nothing of the sort was observed. Only the antiquity or freshness of the breed had an effect.

Most likely the explanation is that new breeds have been bred to become members of the human family and to urban conditions, the researchers reasoned In Evolution magazine.

Brain power is needed for complex social life and smooth interspecies communication.

Old races are often more rigid and worse at reading people.

Published Science in Nature 5/23