Ciudad Juarez.- Parque Central will host the “MexiCaNizate” pet costume contest, with the aim of celebrating the national holidays with dogs.

The contest will be held on September 21 at the Parque Central Oriente, in the open-air auditorium, and will begin at 4:00 p.m., it was reported.

The registration period will be valid until September 20 and will cost 250 pesos. Those interested in participating can register through the link: https://forms.gle/QMXjUyJMxUUVYG7Z6

Participants must present their pets’ complete vaccination schedule and fill out the corresponding registration form.

The event is aimed at dogs of all breeds, older than one year, and the costumes must reflect Mexican identity, it was announced.

The competition will be held in two parts: in the first, all the pets will parade on the catwalk, and in the second, the five best-rated pets will advance to the final, where the first three places will be decided.

The jury will evaluate the mascots based on the following aspects: presence on the catwalk, creativity and suitability of the costume to the theme of the national holidays, any talents or tricks that the mascot can display, the connection between the mascot and its owner, and the personality of the mascot during the parade.

For more details and information about registration, you can send an email to [email protected]or call 656 737 57 71.