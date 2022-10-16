The costs of the da increased when the animal insurance was introduced, it was paid anyway… then the insurances were increased and there are more and more costs that fall outside the insurance…..
Sander the King
51 minutes ago
A; If so many people still have to go to the food bank I don’t understand because everyone is screaming for staff, sorry. And as for the vet, I also know one (and maybe more) who didn’t charge because he knew there was no money. He also loved animals.
den Breeijen
52 minutes ago
Why would you insure your own and not such a beast? I’m not really calling an animal lover then, am I?
Wilma Lutz
53 minutes ago
The rates of the vet have been rising very much for years, you are also just being pissed off. They do everything to add expensive treatments and nutrition. Our tyffany 18 years has had diarrhea for months, and is losing weight visibly, and you notice that she is deteriorating, when she is on the bench, she screams, the doctor feels her, says I don’t feel anything. No ultrasound or anything, advice other expensive food and she is still very fit, but I just feel that something is going on, after 18 y my cat can.
Y Wouderberg
54 minutes ago
About 4 months ago I got a dog. I then started to delve into insurance for dogs. 3 out of 4 providers are actually some kind of scammers. So many ailments, (serious) diseases are excluded. They also do not have to give reasons when they reject claims. After having read all the policies in detail, I could only conclude that 3 out of 4 providers offer something that mainly enriches themselves. But does not help the owners with veterinary costs. #scam
Esther de Wit
49 minutes ago