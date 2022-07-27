The company of a furry friend fills the heart with joy, but also the house with hair, which very often is difficult to remove, especially from rough surfaces, such as carpets. The company Neato Roboticsa leader in the sale of robot vacuum cleaners, has provided a practical and effective solution for cleaning all surfaces from hair: Pet Brush.

Pet Brush: Hair is no longer un problem

Pet Brush is the new brush for the robot vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for easily eliminate the residues of the pack of our pets.

It is equipped with a rigid body on which efficient bristles are positioned. The position of the latter and the structure of the brush ensure the suction of the maximum amount of hair. In this way, it is avoided that it remains entangled in the bristles, also facilitating their cleaning.

This powerful accessory has been designed for the following Neato robot vacuum models D series:

Thanks to our new home assistant, Pet Brushthe annoying hairs will be just a bad memory!