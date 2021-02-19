In competitive modern agriculture, every decision must be backed by a great analysis, planning and a good knowledge of the issue to be solved. These pillars are central when recommending or applying a phytosanitary to make the most of the value for which this product was created.

If some of these pillars are not considered at the time of application, the product may not work, the problem for which it was used was not solved and this leads to the need to reapply, surely with a greater problem, incurring new costs , eroding the profitability of the business.

“For example, the cost of controlling caterpillars in soybeansIt can vary according to regions but is around US $ 16 to US $ 18 per hectare. This year in particular, in a large productive region, producers have invested more than US $ 35 per hectare and this is not due to the resistance of the pest, but rather that several factors were combined that put the three pillars of efficiency. And whoever put them into practice made a difference, “said Juan Caporicci, FMC Technical Service manager.

During this campaign, the bolillera caterpillar (Helicoverpa gelotopoeon) became widespread in several regions. This undoubtedly raised the need for control, and as every year is different, it is not possible to use a recipe, but to try to manage the pest according to the conditions that this particular year poses.

“If the three pillars are put into practice, the analysis will detect that in the driest rainfall years the appearance of this pest is likely, therefore, they should be budgeted and plan early interventions so that it does not prosper and a large population develops in the lot. And obviously the population dynamics of it must be known, as well as its eating habits, which is important when deciding which product to intervene with to control it “, he commented.

This is where the different decision-making starts to differentiate, he said. “Those who did not plan an intervention strategy, to a greater extent encountered very high populations of this pest, more than 5 and up to 10 caterpillars per square meter (this year the highest number of bolillera caterpillars in the last 10 years was presented) “, he assured.

This first impacts the damage already caused by the pest, the number of caterpillars remaining after application. If an application is considered efficient when it controls 80% of the population, it is not the same to apply on 2 caterpillars / m2 than to enter the lot when there are 8 caterpillars / m2, because in this second case, it continues with a high presence of the pest with the capacity to generate damage to the crop.

Juan Caporicci, FMC Technical Service Manager.

He also stated that the decision to apply a contact or ingestion insecticide is also added, and for this it is important to know the dynamics of the pest and its eating habits, because bolillera is controlled very well with ingestion products when the crop is in vegetative stages, since the pest as leaves where the insecticide products are.

“But the control is totally different when the crop is in reproductive stages, because the same caterpillar, prefers to eat pods and grains, where there is almost no product to control the caterpillar and therefore it is necessary to resort to contact insecticides and touch the caterpillar with the drop of product. In these stages, we must leave the ingestion products, to move on to contact products and the great dilemma of getting where the caterpillar is appears. With heat and the pods in the lower strata of the plant, the caterpillar is very comfortable eating in the shade. So that touching the plague with the insecticidal drop is the most difficult challenge “, Caporicci described.

At the same time, he stated that the quality of the application, the penetration of the drop, the structure of the culture and the adjuvants chosen for the efficiency of the application are all conditions to take into account if you want to achieve that long-awaited 80% efficiency in applications. insecticides.

“All decisions within a production system have an impact. Either directly in the economic or in the production system, that ultimately if our objective is a profitability analysis, we can take everything to an economic analysis. So all decisions should be analyzed with the three pillars of efficiency, seeking the highest possible efficiency, with the greatest possible effectiveness of the actions we carry out in the field, “he said.

And all this is possible, he added, if the producer has good information, if he takes advantage of the knowledge acquired with the experience of daily work and if he takes the time to analyze the information that is already available within the production systems.