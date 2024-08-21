Pests | Mice are tormenting Helsinki Kisahalli – The reason is suspected to be the renovation of Mannerheimintie

Pests|The situation at the race hall has improved since last autumn, but mouse observations are still being made.

Mice have been tormenting the users of the Helsinki Kisahalli since last fall.

Last fall, mice were seen at Kisahalli almost every day. Since then, sightings have decreased.

During the summer, one mouse was found in the hall. It squealed in the women’s shower rooms, says the hall manager Kristian Kosonen.

The mice have moved out of their former living quarters, apparently due to the renovation of Mannerheimintie.

“The representative of the pest control company said that then they start moving more easily. Whenever something bigger is done, i.e. their peace is disturbed, they look for quieter places.”

According to Kosonen’s understanding, Kisahalli is not the only place that has suffered from a rodent problem since the renovation began.

In the race hall thousands of euros have had to be spent on pest control. Traps have been set in the hall and gaps where mice can pass through have been patched. The mice have apparently gotten into the hall especially under the service door on the Mannerheimintie side.

“Those devils are quite resourceful. Such an old house, they will find their way in,” says Kosonen.

The extermination is ongoing regularly, and professional exterminators are alerted to the scene after each observation.