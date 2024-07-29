Pests | A Helsinki restaurant was ordered to be closed because of mice

Pests|In the spring, mice were found in a Filipino restaurant located in Malmi, and the pest problem has not been brought under control so far. The restaurant was banned until further notice in June.

Helsinki restaurant the activity was banned for the time being because of the mice. Located in Malmi, Casa Aldea has both a Filipino restaurant and a shop selling Filipino food.

According to the decision of the city’s food safety unit, pest control was started in April at Casa Aldea and the property where the restaurant is located.

However, the control has not driven away the mice. During the inspections carried out in May and June, rodent excrement was still observed in Casa Aldea’s premises.

In addition, the decision states that the city’s environmental services received a call on June 19, according to which a passer-by had seen a mouse climbing on Casa Aldea’s sales shelves through the window early in the morning. As a result of the observation, another inspection was carried out at Casa Aldea on the same day, where rodent excrement was found on the shelves of the store, as well as in the kitchen on the edges of the floor and under the furniture.

Re-inspection After that, Casa Aldea’s operation was banned, because according to the city official, the irregularities can cause a serious danger to people’s health. The ban is valid until the premises have been thoroughly cleaned and the mice expelled.

According to the decision, Casa Aldea prepared a response, as a result of which the restaurant’s premises were inspected again in July. At that time, the cleaning of the premises had been improved and gaps in the false ceiling had been patched to prevent mice from entering.

Even in this inspection, however, plenty of mouse droppings were found on the premises, e.g. on the desk, shelves and near the dishes on the buffet table. In addition, according to the report of the pest control company Anticimex, there were still rodents in the restaurant’s premises.

The restaurant did not comment on the situation to HS on Monday. Casa Aldea announces the kitchen renovation on its website and social media channels. However, according to the announcement, the online store is still running.