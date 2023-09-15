Genoa – Don’t touch the pesto, in Genoa, is a more pressing imperative than a law. It is forbidden, absolutely forbidden. For this reason the declarations of Mattia Santori, the former leader of the Sardines movement, have unleashed a deluge of controversy and reactions. Today Santori is a dem city councilor in Bologna and continues his battle on legal cannabis. He showed up in court with a jar of CBD inflorescences and one of pesto: «Both of these products are legal and are Made in Italy», he debuted.

What is the premise? «Last Monday, following a government decree that effectively classifies CBD among narcotic substances, I proposed to my colleagues that they visit one of the companies in the area to understand the economic impacts of the law». Again: «I realize that prejudices are stronger than reality but I am stubbornly convinced that we are faced with an economic injustice even before being cultural.”

Thus comes the example that ended up in the storm: «This is a jar of pesto from a well-known Italian brand and this is a jar of CBD inflorescences from a well-known Italian brand. Both companies that produce these jars have a VAT number, pay taxes and employees, and risk their own capital.” The most critical point: «Both products also contain “health risks”. For example, on pesto it says that it “may contain traces of nuts”, which can be fatal for allergic people.”

Reactions are triggered. «Comparing the effects of pesto to those of cannabis is the most twisted and self-defeating thing a representative of the institutions can do», says the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in Regione Stefano Balleari.

The League’s MEP lashes out Marco Campomenosi: «What Santori says about pesto, making a bold comparison and giving the idea that it is a dangerous product for consumers, is very serious. It would be appropriate for him to immediately close this latest unfortunate episode by apologizing.” The vice president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana insists: «It would make one smile to confuse drugs, understood as narcotics, with grocery products from spices to foodstuffs, but if the one who makes this slip is a politician convinced of what he says the music definitely changes tone”.

Mattia Santori, former leader of the Sardines

The regional councilor Alessio Piana and the municipal councilor Francesca Corso, both members of the Northern League, attack: «Hands off the traditional Genoese pesto, handcrafted by our companies and cooked every day in our homes with Ligurian basil». AND Paola Bordilli, councilor for commerce of the Municipality of Genoa announces: «I invite the municipal councilor of the Democratic Party Santori to take back what he said publicly and to apologise. If not, we are ready to ask for reputational damage».

Sartori replies? Yes. «I decided to respond – he explains – because I am no longer willing to tolerate this harassment». He indicates a responsibility: «We are victims of a narrative trend that is still well managed by the right».

Yet it is not the first stumble that the Sardines have had with Genoa and Liguria. Let’s remember the case of photo with the Benettons after the collapse of the Morandi bridge. «A week later I was under the bridge at a demonstration organized by the Sardines of Genoa to apologize publicly».

The former Sardina insists: «There is a very well-oiled strategy that made me say what I have never said. AND It’s absurd that in Italy we can’t compare a legal product to another legal product because it becomes a political battle ground.” And he points out: «If you find a part of my speech in which I have offended pesto, I am ready to respond in the public square. If you don’t find it, and you won’t find it because it isn’t there, I would like someone from the government, but also Toti if he wants, to respond to me on the issue I raise.”

What is the theme? «Why are legal entrepreneurs receiving treatment reserved for illegal sectors such as drugs at the moment? This is the question of questions.”